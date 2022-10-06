Best Amazon furniture brands: 6 stylish stores you need to know about

Forget walking around showrooms, spending a fortune, and waiting weeks for delivery, Amazon has reinvented the way we shop for furniture. In fact, it’s changed the way we buy anything for our home, from home decor and organizers to Amazon office chairs and air fryers. The retail giant has become synonymous with both affordability and convenience. Depending on what you get, Amazon furniture can come flat-packed, and there’s even next-day delivery up for grabs if you’re a Prime member.

Therefore, if you’re a renter or small homeowner, buying yourself a new couch, table, or dresser from Amazon is a low-cost option that offers great value for money. And while you’re already able to get furniture already at a great price, Amazon’s second Prime Day , named the Prime Early Access Sale is kicking off on the 11th and 12th of October, where you should be able to find a few stylish pieces on offer.

So, if you’re planning on moving house or are in need of a cheap furniture piece and don’t want to spend a small fortune, then you can find a discounted dining set, storage solution, or a stylish chair or sleeper sofa at these Amazon storefronts. Discover our insider tips and scroll through our top deals from each retailer below:

Our favorite Amazon furniture brands

1.Safavieh

(Image credit: Safavieh)

Modern and stylish home decor, on a budget

Safavieh is a spot to shop if you're looking for home decor or stylish furniture on Amazon, Think affordable kilim area rugs in a huge array of patterns, good value dining sets, and patio furniture alongside low-cost storage. And yes, the cost is almost too good to be true. But believe us, their pieces are artisan led with top-quality designs.

Shop Safavieh at Amazon

Safavieh Home Mindy Modern Grey and White Wash Dining Table | Was $500, now $334.68 (save $165.32)

This cool, contemporary dining table will sit you and one other for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sleek and space-saving with thin metal legs, it's ideal for renters or small homeowners. View Deal

2.Bloomingville

(Image credit: Bloomingville)

For ultimate Scandi-chic

If you like Scandinavian style then you'll love Bloomingville's product offering Combining textured soft furnishings and plenty of rustic wood furniture along with those inimitable Danish design details, there are minimalist pieces that scream scandi-chic. Prices can range from affordable to more of an investment, so just make sure you filter by price-point.

Buy Bloomingville at Amazon

Bloomingville Hand-Woven Weave Stool | Was $202.05, now $177.21 (save $25)

This Water Hyacinth and Rattan stool may be more pretty than practical, but there's no doubt it'll make a statement in any room. Don't sit on this offer though, it won't last long. View Deal

3. Poly and Bark

(Image credit: Poly & Bark)

Mid-century inspired living

Poly & Bark offers a wide range of mid-century modern-inspired living room and dining furniture, from accent chairs and bar stools to some of the best coffee tables in the Real Homes round-up. It's also home to 'the internet's favorite sofas', with classic leather, on-trend velvet, and neutral fabric styles to choose from. There are some affordable designs as well as statement pieces that are more of an investment than others.

Browse Poly and Bark at Amazon .

Napa Sofa in Italian Leather, Cognac Tan | Was $2199.99, now $1899 (save $300.99)

Invest in one of the best-rated couches for less during Amazon's Early Access Sale event. Comfy, classic, and beautiful in color, we wouldn't recommend a better Amazon furniture piece. View Deal

4. Rivet

(Image credit: Rivet )

On-trend furniture pieces you don't have to overspend on

Rivet is Amazon's on-trend label, with plenty of furniture pieces worth Instagramming. There are velvet green sofas, gold accent lamps, sleek sideboards, and storage options that won't look out of touch with your aesthetic.

Shop Rivet at Amazon .

Rivet Classic Desk, 37.4"W, Walnut | Was $368.34, now $291.34 (save $77)

Upgrade your home office with this trendy desk that channels mid-century style. It's cool enough to go on the gram, yet classic enough to never go out of style. View Deal

5. Stone and Beam

(Image credit: Stone & Beam)

Cozy contemporary pieces, at a low cost

If you're looking for the West Elm or McGee & Co vibe on a (much) smaller budget, then Amazon's Stone & Beam furniture brand could be the solution to bring modern style at a fraction of the price. There is a wide range of sofas and accent chairs on offer, along with upholstered dining and bar chairs, stylish coffee tables, and nightstands.

Browse Stone and Beam at Amazon .

Stone & Beam Carson Tufted High-Back Upholstered Counter-Height Kitchen Stool | Was $219.45, now $175.50 (save $43.95)

Sit comfortably at your kitchen counter with this cushioned stool. It's got a good 20 percent off at the moment, so you might as well buy a pair.

View Deal

6. Vasagle

(Image credit: Vasagle)

Affordable office furniture that looks the part too

If your work-from-home zone is due an upgrade or you're looking for some organizational storage that's tidy and office-worthy, then Vasagle's Amazon storefront is one to have on your radar. The brand's ladder bookshelves, desks, and entryway storage have a welcome industrial vibe that's simple yet sleek – and surprisingly affordable.

Visit Vasagle's shop at Amazon .

VASAGLE Round End Table with Pocket | Was $29.99, now $20.99 (save $9)

This stylish end table has 30 percent off! Whether you put it by your bed, beside your couch, or use it as a handy storage stool, you're sure to get your use out of it.

View Deal

How we chose these Amazon furniture brands

We chose these shops on the list by consulting the wider team on which brands they have tried and loved. And by checking the reviewer ratings on Amazon, we've narrowed down a few of their best-selling furniture pieces that are stylish, affordable and suitable for all Real Homes out there.

How to buy the best Amazon furniture

With so much to browse through on Amazon, it can be a bit overwhelming when it comes to finding what you want. And while shopping via different Amazon brands is an easier way of filtering my style and home aesthetic, you still might not be able to pin down the perfect furniture. So if the stores we've shortlisted aren't delivering the exact cream boucle chair you want, we've got some simple tips to help you find things without having to scroll through every listing:

1. Filter by review rating

Navigate to the furniture type you are after, then filter by four stars and above to find the very best bits. We always look for items with more reviews so we can take in all the customer feedback and make an informed decision on what to buy. Where flat pack is involved, the reviews are a great place to find out how easy it is to build, too.

2. Use the Amazon Discover section

The Amazon Discover section feeds you images of furniture which you can like or dislike by pressing a thumbs up or thumbs down. This helps Amazon to learn your style preference and to serve you more furniture in the style you like – clever!

3. Check out Amazon Handmade

If you want something unique or are looking for bespoke on a budget, check out Amazon Handmade . There are loads of home furnishings to browse, but the furniture department is particularly exciting. If you love industrial style it is a must-see, with plenty of reclaimed and upcycled pieces.