CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
A Kansas City, Missouri, construction worker died in an overnight hit-and-run crash on northbound Interstate 49 in Peculiar, Missouri.
A construction worker was killed overnight in Cass County in a hit-and-run northbound on I-49 Highway.
A Warrensburg woman was moderately injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, October 7. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Gary Young, turned in front of a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Dawn Shipman. Shipman proceeded to strike Young and then struck another vehicle head on.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
A Holden, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Lafayette County early Thursday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kia passenger vehicle driven by Howard L. Smith 34, Rushville, was southbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of St. Joseph. The Kia rear-ended a 2017...
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
A semi driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, near Deepwater, Missouri.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 33-year-old Cynthia L. Willcockson of Chilhowee, was on Missouri 13, north of Route Z just before 10 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a bridge (over Cooper Creek). The Chevy then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the left side of the bridge. The Chevy then crossed back to the other side and struck the bridge again and came to rest.
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Police have identified a Kansas City firefighter who was off-duty Thursday when he was shot and killed at an Independence gas station.
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
A St. Joseph police officer suffered minor injuries in a wreck while responding to an accident scene. St. Joseph police say the officer was using his patrol car’s lights and sirens when the crash occurred around 8:30 Thursday night at the intersection of Belt Highway and Gene Field Road. The driver and a passenger in the other car also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
