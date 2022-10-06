ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN INJURED IN MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was moderately injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, October 7. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Gary Young, turned in front of a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Dawn Shipman. Shipman proceeded to strike Young and then struck another vehicle head on.
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holden, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette County, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Lafayette County, MO
Accidents
Lafayette County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Holden, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.

NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
BENTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
St. Joseph Post

Buchanan Co. man injured after rear-end crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kia passenger vehicle driven by Howard L. Smith 34, Rushville, was southbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of St. Joseph. The Kia rear-ended a 2017...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured When Trailblazer Strikes Bridge Three Times

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 33-year-old Cynthia L. Willcockson of Chilhowee, was on Missouri 13, north of Route Z just before 10 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a bridge (over Cooper Creek). The Chevy then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the left side of the bridge. The Chevy then crossed back to the other side and struck the bridge again and came to rest.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA

UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
SEDALIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police officer injured in crash

A St. Joseph police officer suffered minor injuries in a wreck while responding to an accident scene. St. Joseph police say the officer was using his patrol car’s lights and sirens when the crash occurred around 8:30 Thursday night at the intersection of Belt Highway and Gene Field Road. The driver and a passenger in the other car also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy