Read full article on original website
Related
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
House of the Dragon fans bid farewell to major character in emotional episode 8
House of the Dragon fans have said goodbye to a major character.Sunday (9 October) night’s instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off was predicted to be a showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).However, the deadly battle is yet to begin.In episode seven, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of her family.Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the...
Lizzo appears to reference Ye's comments about her weight during Toronto concert: 'No motherf---ing reason'
Pop singer Lizzo referenced Tucker Carlson's interview with Ye (Kanye West) during a concert in Toronto, after the rapper criticized the mainstream media's promotion of obesity.
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Comments / 0