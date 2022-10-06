ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans bid farewell to major character in emotional episode 8

House of the Dragon fans have said goodbye to a major character.Sunday (9 October) night’s instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off was predicted to be a showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).However, the deadly battle is yet to begin.In episode seven, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of her family.Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the...
The Associated Press

Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
