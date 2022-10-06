Video: Cops Enlisted to Thwart Wild Turkey That Broke into Ohio Home

By Tim Binnall

Cops in Ohio were forced to try their hand at bird wrangling after a wild turkey burst into a home and then found itself stuck inside the residence. According to a local media report , the Miami Township Police Department received the unusual call from a distressed resident on Monday evening. The homeowner explained that she initially heard an "insane" noise which came from the fowl foul smashing through her sizeable basement window. Upon going down to investigate, she spotted the animal lurking behind a couch in her daughter's playroom. "These turkeys are, like, four feet tall," she observed, "so we just hurried up and closed the door so he wouldn’t get out."

Unfortunately for the bird, it was unable to exit through the hole that it had initially made in the window and, as such, was flailing around the room causing a fair bit of destruction, which is when the cops arrived on the scene. Bodycam footage from the call shows one of the officers cautiously approach the turkey with a net and, after something of a struggle, the animal becomes subdued and subsequently snatched. However, it would appears that docility was merely a ruse as, when the cop begins bringing the seemingly captured bird out of the room, it suddenly frees itself from the predicament and runs back into the trashed scene.

Eventually, the turkey flies back into the remaining portion of the basement window, which shatters with a thunderous sound and allows the bird to safely escape the home and its would-be captors. While, in the moment, the homeowner expressed sympathy for the bird since "it’s probably hurt," she was no doubt happy to see it exit the residence rather than continue to destroy her daughter's playroom. Sharing the "unbelievably wild" video on social media, the police department marveled that "officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we've been dispatched for wild turkey breaking into a house and then breaking out."