This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
FOX43.com
First White Rose Music Fest brings performers to downtown York
White Rose Music Fest organizers planned the event for nearly a year. They hope to further the relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community.
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Blue Ball Machine bringing new classics to WPE Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. -- Equipment from SawStop, Kreg Tool and JET Tool will be presented at the Classic Machines Pavilion of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster by Blue Ball Machine. The regional distributor of woodworking machinery plans to demonstrate SawStop’s patented safety system that stops spinning blade on contact with skin, minimizing a potentially life-altering injury to a mere scratch.
WGAL
Police investigating York County stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in York County, just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. According to dispatchers, the stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township. There is no word on the extent of the...
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
WGAL
Yorktowne Hotel renovation project in final stretch
YORK, Pa. — It's getting closer to opening day for the historic Yorktowne Hotel. After being closed for nearly six years, the multi-million dollar renovation project is in the final stretch. "A hundred years of history behind it. Very, very unique, areas of the hotel. It's absolutely breathtaking," sales...
Lancaster Farming
Lebanon’s Seltzer's Opens Museum Devoted to Bologna
PALMYRA, Pa. — This year marks the 120th anniversary of Harvey Seltzer’s success with making and marketing a staple of the local Pennsylvania German diet known as “Lebanon bologna.” It started in the small borough of Palmyra in western Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where the name “Seltzer” often loomed large, historically. The Seltzer Theatre became Palmyra’s first movie theater in 1928. Palmyra resident H. Jack Seltzer was a 12-term state legislator from 1957-1981, including two years as Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives. His wife, Geneva, helped found the Palmyra Public Library in 1954. However, it was Jack Seltzer’s father — Palmyra native and butcher, Harvey Seltzer — who made the Seltzer name famous with his family’s bologna recipe.
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
WGAL
Adams County fire
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Adams County. It began around 9:10 Sunday evening. The fire is at 128 Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. The status of the residents is unknown. Stay tuned to WGAL News 8 for any updates.
WGAL
Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
WGAL
Update: Route 30 now reopened
Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
Meet York County's newest state park: the Susquehanna Riverlands
HALLAM, Pa. — A new nature escape was acquired in south-central Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna Riverlands in York County were recently added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. While the park isn't quite ready for visitors just yet, Phil Wenger, president of the Lancaster Conservancy, said he's excited for...
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
local21news.com
Hershey antique car show contributes millions to local economy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Eastern Antique Automobile Club of America meeting happens in Hershey each fall. The total economic impact of the car show will benefit the area for residents. The show says Derry Township took a hit two years ago when the show was canceled due...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
Three streets will close for a few hours Saturday for Harrisburg homecoming parade
If you are headed into Harrisburg on Saturday morning, be aware that parts of three streets will temporarily close for the high school homecoming parade. Part of Walnut, 17th and Market streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., according to city officials.
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
