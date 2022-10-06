RiverSplash, Flood the Streets at ArtWalk

RiverSplash, the arts event that’s been underway in downtown Elizabeth City since Tuesday, will play a large role in today’s First Friday ArtWalk. No fewer than seven ArtWalk venues will feature artists participating in the five-day “artists retreat” that wraps up Saturday.

Besides a full lineup of artists and musicians, today’s ArtWalk will also feature a “Flood the Streets” street performance party in Ives Alley behind Arts of the Albemarle. According to organizer Ellen Minton, the event will feature musicians, artists, dancers, skaters, sidewalk art, group painting and open jam sessions.

Albemarle Hopeline will host a domestic violence-awareness event, Peace on the Pasquotank, at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 5:30 p.m. Hopeline will honor victims and survivors with a community mural and by dropping flowers into the Pasquotank River.

ArtWalkers will also be entertained by a group of “roaming thespians” from College of The Albemarle promoting the COAST Players’ performances of “Clue: On Stage” that start Oct. 27.

Two new businesses — Divine Illumination & Holistic Healing in the WaterWorks building at 400 S. Water Street and Copper Canyon Bath Company in the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main Street — will also hold grand openings during today’s ArtWalk.

The RiverSplash venues include St. Philip’s Chapel at 200 S. McMorrine Street, where wood sculptor Alexis Joyner will displaying his work; Christ Church’s Parrish Hall, also at 200 S. McMorrine, which will host an Artists Studio from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and the former Todd’s Pharmacy at 207 S. Poindexter Street, which will host The Art Collective from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring galleries of art, jewelry and metal artwork.

Four others include Arts of the Albemarle’s Annex at 109 N. Poindexter, which will host the Elizabeth City State University Drawing Circle; Harbor Centre which will host a fiber artist pop-up at 606 E. Main Street; Joel Onais Photography, which will host a photographers’ pop-up at 113 N. Water Street; and Eclectic Jewelry, which will host stained glass pop-up featuring Gail’s Glass Creations.

At least five venues will feature live music. Shut Up & Listen Records will host musician Esther Haynes at 610 E. Fearing Street. InStitches will host Scott Duncan on violin at 513 E. Main Street. Pine & Porch will host live music in its new alley space. Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will host Jan and Zane at 602 E. Colonial Avenue from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tim Roy & Woody Wood will perform at 2 Souls Wine Bar, at 513 E. Main Street, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ten ArtWalk venues will be on Main Street. Weather permitting, the Albemarle Area Paint Out Pals will be painting on the sidewalk in front of Sanctuary Design Co. at 601 E. Main. Leanne Clayton of Water’s Edge Art will be at Harbor Pharmacy at 606 E. Main. Jessie Miller and Egads will unveil the art brand logo for the new Sagos on the River at Harbor Centre at 606 E. Main. Coastal Purl Knitters will also be at Harbor Center

Jessa Kimbra will give a painting demonstration at the Kraken Coffee House at 615 E. Main and ArtsBySamRay will be Jade Whale Co. at 605 E. Main. Arts of the Albemarle will showcase works by artists Mary Crutchfield, Margie Sawyer, Patricia Sterritt, Rickey Thornton and Peggy West in its studio gallery and works of fiber artist Katherine Wassink in its Jenkins Gallery.

Water’s Edge Boutique at 507 E. Main will host Abi Senn of HoneyBee Artisan Goods, Noah Carroll of Aytypical Artist, Nicole Hughes of Creations Made With Love, and Facepainting with Ms. Shelia. Small Town Trendz will host Brit’s Sweet Treats & Designs and SEAPUPCO at 510 E. Main.

Also on Main, Port Discover will host Sicily from NovaEmber Arts for the nonprofits members until 7 p.m.

On Poindexter Street, Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing will host Diane Murray of Cakery by Diane at 206 N. Poindexter; Big Boss Burritos will host Brittany Ayres of BNB Custom Solutions at 110 N. Poindexter; Leponic Studios will feature Batman and other film characters at 109 N. Poindexter, in front of the former Carolina Theater; and Bijoux Vibes will host Emily Martin of Bee’s Southern Creations at 104 S. Poindexter.

On Water Street, Dice Goblins will host Trinkets & Toadstools Jewelry by Cat at 201 N. Water; Seven Sounds Brewery will host Rachel Chesson at 112 N. Water; Zaribel’s will host a cake decorating class by Cakes d’Amore and Joel Onais Photography will host artist Tanisha Best at 113 N. Water; and The Market will host artist Alicia Pomp at 102 N. Water; and Cozy Carolina Boutique will host Doux South Designs at 105A S. Water.

On Fearing Street, Electric Garden will host artist Amy Barnett of Amy’s Treasure Trove at 608 E. Fearing. And at 509 E. Colonial Avenue, Crank’s Shoe Repair will showcase the artworks of William C. Hoffman.

United Bank, at 604 E. Ehringhaus Street, will be participating in ArtWalk by offering coloring pages and crayons and goodie bags for kids.

Besides its grand opening, Copper Canyon Bath Co. will host Amanda Terry of Baked by Amanda, Jessica Godfrey of JC Godfrey Art & Design, and Arianna Conklin of Kaz Creations.

• Waterfront Park, 508 S. Water, Sound Bath Meditation (weather permitting) — Experience an hour of relaxation surrounded by love and light, allowing your body to flow with the sounds of creation. Hosted by Divine Illumination Holistic Healing, LLC and Whispering Wind Meditation Ctr; BYO Blanket or chair, 7:00 pm