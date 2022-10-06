Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms
This week, President Biden touted how his legislative win with the CHIPS Act is impacting people’s lives. He visited IBM’s upstate New York facility as they announced a $20 Billion investment there, a direct result of the CHIPS Act. New York Rep. Pat Ryan was there with the president and told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin how important President Biden’s support is ahead of the midterm elections.Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context
NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022.
Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine
As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.
MSNBC
Political analyst describes Biden’s marijuana pardon as 'monumental'
President Biden has pardoned all federal convictions for marijuana possession. A move MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi says is “monumental,” setting democrats up to win favor with voters ahead of midterms. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez alongside Brown Sociology professor Gonzalez Van Cleve to discuss. Oct. 10, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
On infrastructure hypocrisy, Biden has some fun at GOP’s expense
Over the past year or so, several congressional Republicans have tried to take credit for infrastructure projects they voted against, hoping voters wouldn’t know the difference. CNN ran a report late last week on a related, but not identical, phenomenon: GOP lawmakers who denounced the bipartisan infrastructure package but who now want money from the initiative spent in their states and districts.
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission
Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
MSNBC
Kornacki: Republicans have moved ahead in generic ballot but only slightly
A month ahead of the midterms, Steve Kornacki looks at President Biden's approval numbers and where they stand against other presidential job approval numbers of the past and what those numbers could indicate for the midterms.Oct. 11, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Putin 'miscalculated' Russia's ability to occupy Ukraine: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. In remarks released by CNN ahead of its broadcast of the interview later Tuesday, Biden said that while he believed Putin was rational, he had underestimated the ferocity of Ukrainian defiance.
MSNBC
Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell after Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine. “This new move, I think, signals a change in Putin strategy, and it's one that the West is going to have to react to,” says Stavridis. “This is the moment to revisit the idea of providing the Ukrainians tactical war-fighting jets, MIG-29s F-16s. Let's let the Ukrainians control their skies. That's the best way to stop this.”Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP lawmakers slammed for racist rhetoric at rallies
Racist rhetoric emerged at GOP campaign events this weekend. Brittney Cooper and Gustavo Arellano talk about what this dangerous rhetoric reveals about the nation’s deeply divided politics.Oct. 11, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him
A bombshell New York Times report says former President Donald Trump wanted to make a deal with the National Archives – exchange a batch of sensitive documents sitting at Mar-a-Lago for material related to the FBI's investigation into his 2016 campaign ties to Russia. In effect, exchanging government property for other government property. His aides never carried out the plan, according to the New York Times. In another major development, the Washington Post revealed that Trump asked his lawyer, Alex Cannon, to tell the National Archives that Trump had already returned all of the documents they were seeking. Cannon refused to convey the message for Trump because he was not sure it was true. It turned out, in fact, not to be true as Trump still had thousands of documents, including some highly classified ones, according to publicly-released inventories from the Justice Department. Chasing Trump for top secret documents is “absolutely crazy,” according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, speaking on ‘Velshi’. “The fact that we have to sit there and play this game with the former President of the United States…This is beyond unheard of. Ali, if this was you, certainly if this was me, we’d be in jail in 24 hours.”Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'
NBC's Mark Murray, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to assess the continued Republican support for Herschel Walker despite the allegations against him involving the “fundamental Republican issue” of abortion. Mark Murray says it’s “jarring” to see Republicans overcoming their beliefs about abortion, which apply not only to their “own personal lives but what others should do,” to say “even if it did happen, we’re still supporting Herschel Walker.” He notes that the support of that decision “has a lot of Democrats asking, 'Well, if that choice was good for Herschel Walker, why isn't that choice good for millions of Americans?’”Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s public support for a far-right party in Spain matters
Spain already had a prominent center-right political party called Partido Popular (the PP), but in 2014, some of its more conservative members broke off to form a new, xenophobic alternative called Vox. As an analysis from a few years ago explained, “Vox shares similarities with other far-right movements in Europe,...
MSNBC
Expert: Independent, white voters appalled by recent racist comments from right may vote Democrat
This past weekend of blatantly racist remarks from the right has been met by complete silence from Republican leadership. Can Democrats leverage this in the midterms to attract outraged voters? Jason Johnson guest hosting for Joy Reid and our panel discuss on The ReidOut.Oct. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
MSNBC
Joe: Sen. Tuberville was using a racist attack without using the racist term
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Al., during a Saturday rally in Nevada for former President Trump said Democrats are in favor of 'reparations' because they are 'pro-crime.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Sen. Tuberville's remarks.Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Andrew Weissmann: Trump trying to play ‘art of the deal’ with classified documents
Former DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt discuss new reporting that Trump wanted to cut a deal with National Archives to exchange classified files for Russia probe documentsOct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb speaks to federal investigators in Mar-a-Lago documents case
Christina Bobb, a lawyer for former President Trump, is speaking with federal investigators for their investigation into the alleged handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. She had previously signed a letter saying she believed he had turned all documents the government requested in June. NBC's Marc Caputo reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
Comments / 0