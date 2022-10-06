Read full article on original website
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
torquenews.com
Toyota RAV4's Younger Brother Has Been Updated and Is Now a Plug-in Hybrid
Toyota RAV4's young brother, Toyota Harrier just got some good news. The local RAV4-related SUV debuts electrified powertrain. Let's see what's under the hood. Toyota Harrier is a compact SUV that the brand sells locally in Japan, and you may not know that it's already completed four generations. The last one was presented in 2020 and this would be its first facelift. The highlight is the new plug-in hybrid powertrain .
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs
It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
Top Speed
Toyota Celica T230: Performance, Price, and Photos
In recent years, we have seen a resurgence in Toyota’s presence in the sports car market. That is a good thing. We now have the GR Supra, GR Corolla, and GR86 from the largest automaker in the world. But looking back, not too long ago, Toyota stopped making sports cars altogether.
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative
The RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But could the nicer Venza Hybrid make even more sense? The post 5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trims for 3 Different Types of Drivers
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 comes in plenty of different trims. Here are three different RAV4 trims for three different types of drivers. The post 3 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trims for 3 Different Types of Drivers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Tacoma vs. Ford Ranger: Look At The Strongest Points of Each Truck
Both the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger trucks are very competitive in the countries where they are sold. Let's look at the strongest points of the most complete variants of these pickup trucks from Toyota and Ford. Two of the most successful models on the American continent are the Toyota...
Toyota restarting EV production after finding wheel, airbag fixes
Toyota has restarted its electric vehicle (EV) production after fixing issues with car wheels and airbag units following a mass recall earlier this year. The Japanese automaker announced on Thursday that it plans to restart production on its EV series model, the bZ4X, after a three-month delay. The bZ4X model was recalled in June after […]
Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel and cobalt supply deal for battery production
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) announced it had signed a non-binding agreement with GME (GME.AX) to secure raw material supplies, including nickel and cobalt sulphate, needed to produce electric vehicle batteries.
