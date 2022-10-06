North Carolina Father Of Two Dies After GPS Led Him To Bridge That Washed Away Years Ago

Police lights. MEGA

A North Carolina man died last week when his GPS took him to a bridge that washed away in 2013, Radar has learned.

Phil Paxson , 47, a father of two, was heading home from his daughter's ninth birthday celebration a rainy night of Sept. 30, when the GPS led him to a bridge that was no longer there. Paxson wound up accidentally driving his jeep over a concrete road and into water.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Paxson's vehicle was found overturned and partially submerged at approximately 10 a.m. Oct. 1. Paxson's mother-in-law shared the details of the crash on Facebook.

Highway patrol troopers believe the crash took place at approximately 11 p.m. Sept. 30.

The bridge reportedly washed away during flooding in July 2013. Troopers said that barricade are usually put up to keep people from entering such areas but added that the ones in that area had been vandalized and removed and were not present when Paxson wrecked.

According to investigators, the roadway was not publicly owned. A development company that has since dissolved had been responsible for the private roadway. There are some legal battles underway to determine who is responsible for the road.

Those close to Paxson want answers as to why such a tragedy happened, according to The Charlotte Observer .

“This was a preventable, senseless and tragic death,” a friend wrote on Facebook.

“This was a known hazard,” Paxson’s wife wrote in a Facebook post. “Just an accident waiting to happen. Phil had to lose his life to bring awareness.”