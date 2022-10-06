ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

War Footing: United States Buys $290 Million Worth of Drugs in Preparation for Nuclear Emergencies

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075WBz_0iOwU09U00
Mega

The United States has purchased upwards of $300 million worth of drugs in an effort to be “better prepared” for potential nuclear emergencies, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The startling announcement was made on Tuesday by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response – an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that serves to prepare the country for future disasters and public health emergencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceYmo_0iOwU09U00
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

According to HHS, the department bought $290 million worth of Nplate – also known as romiplostim – as part of its “long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies.”

Nplate is reportedly a drug used to treat blood cell injuries caused by acute radiation syndrome in both children and adults.

The drug was only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January 2021 but is reportedly vital to treating acute radiation syndrome – also known as radiation sickness – which “occurs when a person’s entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation.”

Victims of radiation sickness experience a range of symptoms — mainly that their blood cannot properly clot, which then leads to internal and uncontrollable bleeding, more often than not killing the victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8HCa_0iOwU09U00
Mega

By stimulating a victim’s body to increase its platelet count, Nplate reportedly reduces the internal bleeding taking place.

According to ASPR’s announcement on Tuesday, the $290 million worth of drugs was purchased from Amgen USA, a biotechnology company that is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Amgen’s development of the drug was reportedly backed by the nation’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, as well as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Amgen will maintain this supply in vendor-managed inventory,” ASPR said regarding the nation’s newly acquired $290 million supply of Nplate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNjXL_0iOwU09U00
Mega

“This approach decreases life-cycle management costs for taxpayers because doses that near expiration can be rotated into the commercial market for rapid use prior to expiry and new doses can be added to the government supply,” the agency added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of the United States’ purchase of $290 million worth of Nplate comes as Vladimir Putin continues to ramp up threats of nuclear war in Ukraine .

Although the HHS did not cite this as a reason for the purchase in their announcement, the news comes just days after a train connected to Moscow’s nuclear arm’s division was spotted moving through central Russia earlier this week.

The HHS’ announcement also comes as tensions with North Korea rise as the United States, alongside Japan and South Korea, continue to counter North Korea’s recent series of ballistic missile exercises .

Comments / 1607

Debbi Tarran
3d ago

so instead of stopping nuclear war against USA we are attempting to buy drugs to help with the fall out. are you freaking kidding me.

Reply(136)
1181
notagroupthinkr
3d ago

Didn't happen during Trump's Presidency...although the democrats said it would ...they accuse of what they are actually doing ‼️

Reply(67)
695
Mary Warner
3d ago

REMOVE INCOMPENTENT BIDUMB/HARRIS and PELOSI FROM OFFICE and we have NO NEED FOR NUCLEAR MEDICATION. VOTE RED❗IN NOVEMBER. SAVE OUR NATION

Reply(37)
496
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US gov’t stockpiling anti-radiation drugs after Putin nuclear threat

President Joe Biden’s administration purchased $290 million of anti-radiation medication this week amid threats of nuclear war repeatedly issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden also warned this week that “the prospect of [nuclear] Armageddon” is real and Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of...
POTUS
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
WashingtonExaminer

Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties

It is predicted that over 90 million people would be dead or injured in a war between the United States and Russia, Princeton University researchers discovered. Researchers at the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security created a simulated war using realistic nuclear weapons positions, targets, and fatality estimates to show the consequences that a nuclear war could have on both countries and the world, according to the project’s website.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Nuclear War#Radiation Sickness#United States Buys#Radaronline Com#Hhs
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Russia seen moving gear from nuclear weapons unit: Report

A Russian train was seen transporting equipment from a Russian military unit which handles nuclear weapons, according to an unconfirmed video, CBS News reported. Konrad Muzyka, an aerospace and defense consultant, told CBS, “Such videos are never released by chance. I’m 100% sure that there was a purpose behind posting or releasing such a video.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test

New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
MILITARY
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

90K+
Followers
2K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy