Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Husband’s question over if it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has dementia leaves internet divided
THE internet is divided after a man asked for advice on whether it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has advanced dementia. The anonymous husband posed the question about finding love again after serving as his wife's sole caregiver for years. The husband told The Washington...
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids
Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?. Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.
Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old
Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Michael Douglas Reflects On His Son’s Battle With Addiction
Being a celebrity is all fun until you get engrossed with the paparazzi and fail at parenting. Superstars that do not learn to balance work and family end up with poor parenting skills, which they might regret later in their life. Recently, Oscar award winner Michael Douglas has come out...
Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat
This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
"There's something they should separate," one commenter quipped. "But it's not finances."
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
Nurse turns inappropriate things men say in the delivery room into ‘inspirational’ art
"Can you move to the birthing ball so I can sleep in the bed?"
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
Dad freaks out after spotting strange detail in his son’s new book… and it has other parents in hysterics
A DAD has been left stunned after discovering what appeared to be some strange antics in the reading book his son brought home from school. Az took to TikTok to reveal his thoughts about the Oxford Reading Tree book Pond Dipping - part of a series created by Roderick Hunt and Alex Brychta.
'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet
Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear
When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right
This article originally appeared on July 2, 2019 Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.)
Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
