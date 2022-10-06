ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids

Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?. Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear

When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
