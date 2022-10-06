ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden pardoning prior federal offenses of marijuana possession

By Kathryn Watson
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YsLv_0iOwRmCm00

President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, the White House announced Thursday, although senior officials stressed to reporters that there are currently no people currently in federal prisons solely for simple possession of marijuana. The president is also asking the Health and Human Services secretary to review how marijuana is classified under federal law.

In addition, the president is urging all governors to pardon state offenses of simple marijuana possession. Liberals have long pressed Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The announcement, which falls short of legalization , comes barely a month out from competitive midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has urged Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The White House reached out to Fetterman earlier Thursday to give him a heads up on the announcement, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

"As I often said during my campaign for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," the president said in a statement Thursday. He specifically called out the disproportionate impact such prosecutions have had in minority communities.

"Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates."

The president said he's directed Attorney General Merrick Garland to develop a process to issue certificates of pardon to eligible Americans, a move to help relieve the consequences for those who could be denied housing or employment. He is also asking HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to review and reconsider marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 drug, a classification meant for the most dangerous substances.

"This is the same schedule as for heroin and LSD, and even higher than the classification of fentanyl and methamphetamine – the drugs that are driving our overdose epidemic," the president said.

The president still wants limitations on the trafficking, marketing and underage sales of weed to stay in place.

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," Mr. Biden said. "It's time that we right these wrongs."

The move away from punishment for marijuana possession is a shift for Mr. Biden. As vice president , he staunchly opposed the drug. In 2010, he told ABC News , "I still believe it's a gateway drug," and legalizing it would be "a mistake."

Gaby Ake and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
morningbrew.com

Biden takes major steps toward marijuana decriminalization

Yesterday 79-year-old President Biden became the unlikely face of the cannabis reform movement. He announced the biggest steps ever taken by the US federal government toward decriminalizing marijuana by a) pardoning all Americans convicted of simple possession under federal law and b) directing agencies to review how the government classifies marijuana.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Xavier Becerra
Deadline

Joe Biden Announces Pardons For Those Federally Convicted For Simple Marijuana Possession

Joe Biden said that he is pardoning those convicted for prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to do the same. “There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said in a statement, “My pardon will remove this burden.” He said that it made “no sense” for marijuana to be classified at the same level as an illicit drug as heroin, that that he is asking that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Justice Department review...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

From ‘Drug War Joe’ to ‘Dank Brandon’: A Timeline of Biden and Weed

Though “Dank Brandon” memes be be proliferating on your timeline, don’t forget that President Biden has supported America’s war on drugs for decades; he even wrote many of the laws that helped build a punitive criminal justice system for marijuana offenders. On Thursday, Biden announced on Twitter that he would pardon all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. The move was met with acclaim from the majority of people (not everyone, though — Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas called it “a desperate attempt to distract from failed leadership”). GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina wrote, “Applaud the Administration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Miami

President Biden looks at reclassification for marijuana

TALLAHASSEE - Saying "it makes no sense," President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification.The president's announcement, four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections, could eventually make it easier for marijuana companies to conduct business in Florida and throughout the country. Biden called on authorities to look at removing marijuana from a federal list of dangerous "Schedule 1" drugs that includes drugs such as heroin and LSD. Florida law also classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug. Biden's...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ne White House#Heroin#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Senate#Democratic
CBS Baltimore

Maryland voters will help shape the state's marijuana policy this fall

TIMONIUM, Md. -- Marijuana policy will be on the minds of Maryland voters while they are casting ballots this fall.Question 4 asks Marylanders whether they want to amend the state's constitution to legalize cannabis."Legalization itself, I really like that," Jared Miller, who works at a dispensary in Baltimore City, said. "I think we're, like, past ready. It's a big market. It's booming."A Washington Post-UMD poll in September showed 73% of registered Maryland voters support cannabis legalization. A Goucher Poll earlier in September showed that 59% of Marylanders support the legalization of recreational marijuana."(Marijuana) is more technical than anything they've ever...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Most Maryland voters in favor of legalized marijuana, new poll shows

BALTIMORE - A new survey finds the majority of Marylanders are in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.According to a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll, nearly 3 in 4 registered voters are in favor. If the ballot measure passes in November, it would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21 in July of 2023.The poll showed that 73 percent of Marylanders support legalized marijuana.According to the Washington Post, 80 percent of young voters under the age of 40 are in favor of legalization.Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Court of Appeals upholds judge's ruling that Maryland mail-in votes can be counted early

The Court of Appeals upheld a judge's decision that mail-in votes can be counted ahead of November's Election Day.Last month, Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Bonifant granted an emergency petition filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to allow the canvassing of mail-in ballots to begin Oct. 1.Bonifant wrote that with so many mail-in ballots, which have become more popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local boards of election would not be able to verify the vote count within 10 days of the general election as required. That would put into jeopardy the seating of winning candidates by the dates of the next...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy