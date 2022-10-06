Read full article on original website
Related
Court sets date for Daniel Banyai contempt hearing
Daniel Banyai is scheduled to appear in a Rutland courtroom on Nov. 4, when the town of Pawlet will argue he has not complied with a court order requiring him to dismantle structures on his property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Court sets date for Daniel Banyai contempt hearing.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Up Issue Of 'Fetal Personhood' For Now
The court denied a request to examine the case without comment.
Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money
Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
Comments / 0