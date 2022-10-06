Read full article on original website
Related
TIMELAPSE: Satellite video shows Hurricane Ian’s journey through Florida, U.S.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released a timelapse of Hurricane Ian's progress Friday.
Thousands of diapers and wipes delivered to Hurricane Ian victims
Dozens of volunteers with Babycycle Diaper Bank loaded 20,000 diapers and 50,000 wipes onto a trailer headed to Ft. Myers and Arcadia.
villages-news.com
DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian
While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox13news.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
CBS News
Florida solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
FORT MYERS - Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
IN THIS ARTICLE
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program.
businessobserverfl.com
Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
Man Stabbed During Domestic Violence Situation In Wilderness Lake Preserve Land O’ Lakes, Prompts Search
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A large police presence was in the Wilderness Lake Preserve subdivision in Land O’ Lakes after a report of domestic violence on Sunday. Preliminary information indicates an argument escalated between known parties and a male stabbed another male, according to
100 people in Central Florida bought lotto tickets, won $500 bonus; are you one of them?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida residents received a lucky surprise this week. The first winners have been selected from a new promotion this month, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. A total of 100 winners received an extra $500 in cash. Players are eligible for this raffle after they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theapopkavoice.com
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
WINKNEWS.com
Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian
On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
From flaming saganaki to a stuffed kabob, Tampa Bay is home to an abundance of exceptional Greek eateries. We've compiled this list of the four greatest Greek restaurants in Tampa.
Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School
Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
‘Am I dreaming?’: Man checks stack of old lottery tickets, finds out he won $1 million
A Kentucky man found out he was a millionaire after checking a stack of lottery tickets he hadn't looked at for a few months.
Comments / 0