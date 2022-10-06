ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Gender-Neutral Jewelry Is The Next Big Luxury Trend

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Gender-neutral clothing is now mainstream but jewelry remains, to this day, pretty steeped in tradition.

Particularly on the fine and luxury end, specific styles of everything from pendants, link chains, and engagement rings to diamond studs are almost exclusively associated with a given gender.

This is, in a modern world, starting to change — as many smaller jewelry designers started toying with gender-fluid pieces, legacy big players have also started to get onboard.

Most recently, De Beers launched a gender-neutral collection called De Beers RVL. Owned 85% by the Anglo American (AGPPF) mining company and 15% by the government of Botswana, what is currently the world's biggest diamond producer has become synonymous with both luxury and tradition.

It has been around since 1888 and, in 1947, popularized what now feels like an inalienable association of diamond and engagement rings with the tagline "a diamond is forever."

A Collection Of Gender-Neutral Diamonds

The De Beers RVL collection contains a total of seven pieces. All are made with 18k white gold and diamond pieces, while three also feature black titanium and 18k rose gold.

Each is designed to work with any gender. According to De Beers, the idea was to look both subtly classic and trendy. It follows similar collections launched by rivals like Van Cleef & Arpels as well as French diamond mainstay Boucheron.

"The beauty of this collection is that there is no prescription about who should wear these pieces or how they should be styled; it is entirely up to the wearer," De Beers CEO Céline Assimon said in a statement. "The designs feature a secret code, but they also reflect striations visible in rocks, which reveal the story of the earth in which our diamonds were formed naturally."

One of the white gold pieces include an octagonal pendant that resembles a tag with six rows of diamonds for $5,900 as well as a black cord bracelet with a similar diamond-lined tag for $2,900.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loDJM_0iOwOSkj00
De Beers

The black titanium pieces include a pendant, bracelet, and ring and cost significantly less than the diamond pieces — a black titanium pendant in similar style goes for $2,300 instead of $5,900.

For unity, each piece also has a small 'D' and 'B' monogrammed into its side.

Jewelry Trends After The Pandemic

Gender-neutral jewelry is currently in the midst of a surge in demand and popularity — a study by jewelry company Taylor & Hart reported a 228% rise in gender-free jewelry online searches between 2020 and 2021.

Traditionally not part of an engagement, male engagement rings have also been seeing significant spikes in both Google searches and purchases. The United States and India are seeing the most global demand — the 594,000 Google (GOOGL) searches done in the spring of 2021 in the latter is 69% more than the previous year.

Of course, gender-fluid and genderless jewelry is a niche part of a market already limited to a select few due to its high prices.

But aside from helping these legacy brands show that they can keep up with current trends, such collections can also shift the boundary in many buyers' perceptions of what constitutes "male" or "female" jewelry — and, as a result, slowly increase demand.

"There has been such a shift in the past 18 months," Edwina Hilton, a jewelry and watches buyer at Net-A-Porter, told Porter Magazine. "Brands are designing more and more pieces with both men and women in mind, and tweaking designs to appeal to both by increasing the size range or offering something a little bit chunkier.'

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Goodwill Makes a Surprisingly Modern Move

Thrifting for clothes has become an incredibly popular pastime. Buying used clothing, household items, or electronics is an incredibly effective way to help reduce our carbon footprint -- plus, it makes you feel like some kind of modern-day treasure hunter when you find a vintage gem hidden amongst the hangers.
ADVOCACY
TheStreet

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know

Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
CREDITS & LOANS
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

Amazon (AMZN) has set the standard for delivery and fulfillment. Before the online leader declared that free, two-day shipping would be the minimum, there was no real set policy for delivery. Basically, if companies even had a website, they charged customers for shipping and items arrived whenever they arrived. That...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow

It's a huge setback for Rivian (RIVN) . The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. The Irvine, Calif.-based group said on Oct. 3 that it "believes...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Diamonds#White Gold#Mining Equipment#Gender Neutral Jewelry Is#De Beers Rvl#Anglo#American#Van Cleef Arpels#French
TheStreet

Tesla Challenger Polestar Looking to Deliver on Big Plans

Back in July, electric vehicle maker Polestar (PSNY) made a bold promise. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company reported that it delivered 21,200 cars during the first six months of 2022, more than double the year-earlier figure. Delivering the Goods. The automaker also said it delivered vehicles to Hertz (HTZZ) through a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Norwegian Drops Drink Package Edge It Held Over Royal Caribbean, Carnival

While cruises offer an all-inclusive vacation experience, the "all" part does not include drinks on most Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) cruises. Your basic cruise fare includes meals in a variety of restaurants, but if you want anything other than very basic drinks (water, milk, coffee, tea, and some not-juice juices) you end up paying extra,
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Honest Review: I Tried the Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles

If you're one of those who folks believes that the Pumpkin Spice craze is out of control, I'm sorry -- this article will make you want to flip your own desk. Because today I tried Cup Noodles seasonally-returning flavor Pumpkin Spice. The food phenomenon known as pumpkin spice is actually...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Google
TheStreet

Amazon Had a Problem With Kids

Among the characteristics of corporate culture at Amazon (AMZN) is a fearless approach to releasing new products into the marketplace. Equally, the company is quick about bailing on products that don't line up with its plans for success. The philosophy is often referred to as "fail fast, fail often," which is also the main part of the title of a book by John D. Krumboltz and Ryan Babineaux. For Amazon, learning from failure is an important exercise all its own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Big Retailers All Have Different Holiday Ideas

Holiday shopping isn’t around the corner. It's right here, right now, and looming recession and inflation fears have shoppers prepared to stock up on gifts early this year. Typically, October has shoppers focused Halloween, but 2022 is anything but a typical year following the pandemic and the repercussions of it.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Kohl’s Shoots for a Holiday Comeback with More Deals

It's been a very full year of notable changes within Kohl's (KSS) . The year started out showing the retailer in trouble, so much so that interest peaked in a buyout option for the corporation. Franchise Group (FRG) was the front runner in the buyout option, but the talks ended...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
89K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy