ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden pardoning prior federal offenses of marijuana possession

By Kathryn Watson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YsLv_0iOwNlbr00

President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, the White House announced Thursday, although senior officials stressed to reporters that there are currently no people currently in federal prisons solely for simple possession of marijuana. The president is also asking the Health and Human Services secretary to review how marijuana is classified under federal law.

Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday that more than 6,000 people with prior federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana — and thousands of others convicted under Washington, D.C., law — could benefit.

In addition, the president is urging all governors to pardon state offenses of simple marijuana possession. Liberals have long pressed Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The announcement, which falls short of legalization , comes barely a month out from competitive midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate.

The president said he's directed Attorney General Merrick Garland to develop a process to issue certificates of pardon to eligible Americans, a move to help relieve the consequences for those who could be denied housing or employment. He is also asking HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to review and reconsider marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 drug, a classification meant for the most dangerous substances.

"This is the same schedule as for heroin and LSD, and even higher than the classification of fentanyl and methamphetamine – the drugs that are driving our overdose epidemic," the president said.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has urged Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The White House reached out to Fetterman earlier Thursday to give him a heads up on the announcement, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

"As I often said during my campaign for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," the president said in a statement Thursday. He specifically called out the disproportionate impact such prosecutions have had in minority communities.

"Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates."

The president still wants limitations on the trafficking, marketing and underage sales of weed to stay in place.

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," Mr. Biden said. "It's time that we right these wrongs."

The move away from punishment for marijuana possession is a shift for Mr. Biden. As vice president , he staunchly opposed the drug. In 2010, he told ABC News , "I still believe it's a gateway drug," and legalizing it would be "a mistake."

Gaby Ake and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
CNN

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
creators.com

Peddling the Drug Called Fear

The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning that drug cartels are making colorful "rainbow fentanyl" to appeal to kids. "Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk," a DEA press release warns. And yet there is no evidence that these pills are...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Xavier Becerra
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ne White House#Heroin#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Senate#Americans#Hhs
Thrillist

Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November

Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from everywhere issues like abortion access and climate change action are on the ballot to how to ensure you are registered to vote. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
MARYLAND STATE
morningbrew.com

Biden takes major steps toward marijuana decriminalization

Yesterday 79-year-old President Biden became the unlikely face of the cannabis reform movement. He announced the biggest steps ever taken by the US federal government toward decriminalizing marijuana by a) pardoning all Americans convicted of simple possession under federal law and b) directing agencies to review how the government classifies marijuana.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Immigration will vex Biden no matter who controls Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a recent White House ceremony honoring Hispanic heritage in the U.S., President Joe Biden spoke of how immigration has defined the nation and should be celebrated. “We say it all the time, but that’s who we are,” Biden said. “That’s the nation. We are a nation of immigrants.” Biden pledged himself to “fixing our immigration system for good.” He’s tackling near-term issues like reuniting migrant families separated during the previous administration and addressing clogs in the asylum system. And his border officials have worked to reduce the chaos along the U.S.-Mexico line. But an increasingly divided nation can’t agree on what a longer-term fix to the system should look like -- basic questions like should there be more immigrants coming in, or fewer? And the future of key policies lies not with the White House or in the outcome of the midterm elections, but with the courts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy