Detroit, MI

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on 2010 Detroit murder

 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest as a mother continues to search for answers after her son was murdered in Detroit.

Darryl Johnson Jr., 23, was fatally shot on Sept. 17, 2010.

The incident happened near the Jeffries Freeway and Elmhurst.

Police say Johnson was driving in his 1989 silver Oldsmobile when he was shot.

After he was shot, his car crashed into a parked vehicle in the 12000 block of American in Detroit.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

To submit a tip visit the website , call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

