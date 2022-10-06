Read full article on original website
Uvalde school district suspends its police force, 2 school officials placed on administrative leave after CNN report
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said Friday it had suspended its school police force, less than five months after the attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Uvalde parents were outraged the school district hired a cop who was being investigated for her conduct during the mass shooting. Now she's been fired.
After pushback from parents and a state senator, the school district announced Thursday that Crimson Elizondo was fired from her position.
Uvalde school district fires officer after CNN identifies her as trooper under investigation for her response to massacre
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District fired a newly hired school officer on Thursday after CNN identified her as one of the officers under investigation for her actions during the Uvalde school massacre in May.
Uvalde school board expected to discuss superintendent Hal Harrell's retirement Monday
The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has told staff of his intention to retire, in the wake of CNN's reporting on the district's actions after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
