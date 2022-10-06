ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Timothy Houle
3d ago

before the election, crowd security, nothing unusual about vets and former law enforcement doing extra duty for us the public. But, those who crashed the Capitol on January Sixth,2021 ,tossed what ever honor from all that prior good service . They had other ideas , planted in their heads than, that the public didn't want Trump , and elected Biden . They crossed the line, though mis informed they may have been at the time.

Crazy Horse Rhodes
2d ago

you know you have to wonder how far these oath keepers were willing to go? I mean they had their members storm the capital with the rest of the cult! they should all be locked up in prison for their crimes! Trump for prison 2023!

