Read full article on original website
Related
Liftoff! SpaceX launches NASA, Japanese, Russian astronaut crew from Florida
Four astronauts from three countries launched on Wednesday with SpaceX on a six-month mission to the International Space Station.
Deep-space debris: NASA’s intentional DART crash into an asteroid creates 6,000-mile trail of rubble
NASA's DART spacecraft impact has created a comet-like debris trail from the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos that is more than 6,000 miles long, according to NOIRLAb.
Deep space portraits: NASA shares new, enhanced images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa
Members of the public processed the images of Europa, which scientists believe is the most promising place to look for life beyond Earth.
5 of the most important rocket launches in the history of spaceflight
A rocket launch is an amazing spectacle to behold—here are 5 of the most pivotal in space exploration history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RocketLab launches NOAA payload to continue global wildlife, climate-tracking mission
A new satellite launched from New Zealand on Friday continues the work of an international program co-founded by NOAA known for tracking wildlife movements and climate.
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
RELATED PEOPLE
After Hurricane Ian delays, Florida to see 3 launches in 4 days
ULA, SpaceX and NASA have plans for unrelated back-to-back launches this week that will keep the Space Coast busy for three days.
SpaceX finishes busy week with successful launch of a third rocket
To wrap up an already busy week, SpaceX launched two communication satellites on Saturday from Florida, marking the company's third launch this week.
Here come the booms: SpaceX planning first Falcon Heavy launch in 3 years
After a three-year absence, SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket has an upcoming launch from Kennedy Space Center.
What is NASA's Artemis 1 mission going to do?
After several delays, the SLS and Orion are set to launch from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39B no earlier than November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Artemis delayed: How long did it take NASA to launch the first space shuttle in comparison?
Scrubs due to weather and technical delays are part of launching any rocket -- especially a new vehicle.
'Continent-size' dust storm takes out NASA's seismic station on Mars
A "continent-size" dust storm is eroding NASA's only active seismic station beyond Earth. NASA says its Mars InSight lander mission recorded a recent drop in power generated as the storm swirls over Mars' southern hemisphere.
ULA launches communications satellites from Florida's Space Coast
The mighty Atlas V rocket lifted off Tuesday into Florida's blue sky sending a satellite duo into a high orbit above Earth.
How SLS, NASA's new mega moon rocket, compares to Apollo-era Saturn V
For the first time in nearly 50 years, NASA is preparing for a historic first, launching a new powerful moon rocket, the Space Launch System, on its maiden voyage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Full Hunter's Moon puts on a show for much of the nation blessed with clear skies
October's full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, put on a show across much of the U.S. on Sunday night, but if you missed the show, you can get another glimpse Monday night of the nearly full moon.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Tropical Depression Julia threatens Central America with life-threatening flash floods and mudslides
Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. The system has now weakened to a tropical depression after being ripped apart by the mountains of Central America, but there is a continued risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in the region through Tuesday.
Astronaut on ISS spots Florida’s muddy wounds left by Hurricane Ian
Not only did Hurricane Ian push in several feet of water during a catastrophic storm surge last week, but the storm dumped well over a foot of rain across a wide swath of Central and North Florida.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
476
Followers
145
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0