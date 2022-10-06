Want to make sure you get to the ballot box before the big rush on Nov. 8?. If you live in Ohio and Indiana, you'll get your chance on Oct. 12. But first, you'll need to register if you haven't already. Your last day to do so in those states and Kentucky is Oct. 11. Here's where to check if you're registered in your state, and if not, get registered:

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO