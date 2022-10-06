Karol G, kicked off her 30-city USA “Strip Love Tour” on September sixth in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena. Carolina Giraldo Navarro, known professionally as Karol G, is a Columbian singer/songwriter, who is predominantly categorized as a reggeaton and Latin trap artist. In 2018 she won a Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro. She launched her career as a teenager appearing on the Columbian spinoff for X factor. Her collaboration with Bad Bunny for “Ahora Me Llama” became her breakthrough record off of her debut album “Unstoppable”. Since then she’s become one of the most successful female Latin artists globally, her single “China” released in 2019 in collaboration with Anuel AA, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, became her first music video with over 1 Billion views on Youtube. Her song “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj, was certified 28x Platinum by RIAA, staying on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs for 25 weeks. In 2020, Karol G received four Latin Grammy nominations and achieved her highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot100 charts with her top 20 song, “Mamiii” in collaboration with Becky G. The anticipation of her 2022 tour, comes as no surprise with the incredible success she has had thus far.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO