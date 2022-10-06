Read full article on original website
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary
Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to Faith Phillips, an author who has written a book about the crime. In June of 1977, the bodies of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Doris Denise Milner, 10, of Tulsa, were discovered after they had been abducted from their tent during the night....
Cormega & Nas Release Single “Glorious” From New Album “The Realness II” Out Today Via Viper Records
GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTISTS CORMEGA & NAS COLLAB ON NEW SINGLE “GLORIOUS” FROM HIS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM “THE REALNESS II” OUT TODAY 10/7 VIA VIPER RECORDS. ALBUM DEBUTS #3 ON ITUNES HIP HOP CHART AND #18 ACROSS ALL GENRES IN ONLY HOURS AFTER RELEASE. “The...
808SpinZ Shares New Single “DOTS” with KFamouz
Virginia-hailed producer 808SpinZ returns with new single “DOTS” ft. KFamouz, which shows a new side of his musical output – one that is impressively different from his previous releases. Serving as the first follow-up since his full-length 2020 project ‘B-Side,’ “DOTS” is also the lead single to his forthcoming project, ‘Love and Transactions,’ coming out October 21st, which features a stellar list of collaborators including Paris Bryant, 24Lefteye, Kfamouz, Wiardon, and more.
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain suffers ‘mini stroke’ at 35
Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Chris Fountain has revealed that he suffered a mini stroke.The actor, 35, said he was left “speaking like a toddler” after he woke up one morning in August and was unable to speak properly.Fountain told the Daily Mirror that he spent five days in a London hospital and was left fearing “life as I knew it was over”.Fountain was diagnosed with a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), which is also known as a mini stroke, after a blood clot was lodged in his brain.While he has regained 90 per cent of his speech, the actor...
Karol G’s Strip Love Tour: An Unforgettable Experience
Karol G, kicked off her 30-city USA “Strip Love Tour” on September sixth in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena. Carolina Giraldo Navarro, known professionally as Karol G, is a Columbian singer/songwriter, who is predominantly categorized as a reggeaton and Latin trap artist. In 2018 she won a Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro. She launched her career as a teenager appearing on the Columbian spinoff for X factor. Her collaboration with Bad Bunny for “Ahora Me Llama” became her breakthrough record off of her debut album “Unstoppable”. Since then she’s become one of the most successful female Latin artists globally, her single “China” released in 2019 in collaboration with Anuel AA, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, became her first music video with over 1 Billion views on Youtube. Her song “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj, was certified 28x Platinum by RIAA, staying on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs for 25 weeks. In 2020, Karol G received four Latin Grammy nominations and achieved her highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot100 charts with her top 20 song, “Mamiii” in collaboration with Becky G. The anticipation of her 2022 tour, comes as no surprise with the incredible success she has had thus far.
Harvey Weinstein faces his next criminal trial in Los Angeles this week
Weinstein, a former Hollywood producer, is already serving his 23 year prison sentence doled out by a New York criminal court two years ago.
ScanTheGoddess – Can’t Get Away
“Can’t Get Away” is the first single off the ScanTheGoddess “AfghaniScan Love Peace War” album, setting the tone for this unique, dope and refreshing project. Standing on an island all by her self spitting lyrics like gun fire. Her intensity and wordplay leaves you jumping out your seat. From start to finish “AfghaniScan Love Peace War” will have your neck sore and your face stuck to the gritty realism from this lyricist. All I can say is get up out your seat! Turn the volume way up! And prepare yourself as your journey through Love Peace and War, ScanTheGoddess Style! You won’t be disappointed!
TRIG THE OPTIMUS RELEASES LONG AWAITED DEBUT ALBUM “RIGHT NOW”
Harrisburg PA, For Immediate Release – After much anticipation Harrisburg artist Trig The Optimus has released his debut album Right Now. The American rapper, writer, and entrepreneur delivers a trap influenced blast of hip-hop on a bed of music blending multiple styles. Composed of only six songs, each track brings its own flavor to the project, delving further into the multitude of influences Trig fires on and expanding the creative boundaries of hip-hop.
Meditative Animal – Alternative Phenomenon Review
Meditative Animal has been building up a fairly solid reputation in the indie music world, praised a lot for their innovative sound and fascinating songwriting. Nick Mirisola’s insightful, subtle and powerful lyrics are poignant, paired with a soothing, calm sound that’s unique to the band. We’ve been awaiting their new release, and now that it’s coming soon, we were able to get a preview of it.
Director Kyra Elise Gardner On “Living With Chucky” Screening At Screamfest, “Studio 666” & More
The Screamfest Horror Film Festival is the largest and longest-running horror film festival in the United States. Last month Screamfest announced its lineup of competitive features and shorts for its 22nd edition — which takes place from October 11, 2022 through 20, 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theater — and that includes Living With Chucky. Written and directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, who grew up alongside the Child’s Play franchise, this documentary seeks out other families surrounding the film series as they recount their experiences working on the ongoing horror franchise and what it means to be a part of the “Chucky” family. Participating interview subjects featured within Living With Chucky include Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Don Mancini, John Waters and Marlon Wayans.
October 9, 2022
R&B and Neo-Soul Sensation – Discover Exactly Who “V3nus” Really Is!. The evolution of music and the music industry over the past few decades has been quite pronounced. Since the 1960s.
Dro Kenji – SHALLOW
With ever-improving vocal chops, Dro Kenji is guided by an otherworldly vision for the atmosphere his music creates. Embarking on another voyage into that cerebral realm, the South Carolinian shares “SHALLOW,” the latest visual thriller from his recent project ANYWHERE BUT HERE. Underlined by the ethereal urgency where piano and percussion intersect, “SHALLOW” presents Kenji as he struggles to reconcile that a glass half-empty is still enough to drown in: “I get high to calm the storm/Lie to me like I ain’t live it/Tell me what you cry for/How the f*ck is this the limit?”
Vevo and Future Release Exclusive Performance of ‘Back to the Basics’
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, recently released Future’s Official Live Performance of “BACK TO THE BASICS” off his album I NEVER LIKED YOU. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Future has previously worked with Vevo in 2019 on Official Live Performances of “Call The Coroner” and “Promise U That,” as well as a 2022 Vevo Footnotes for “WAIT FOR U.”
Monday's Child: Lovely, 13 loves to eat, and is independent and kind
Lovely, 13 loves to eat. Lovely is an independent and kind girl of African American descent. As her name suggests, Lovely is a sweet and friendly girl with a great sense of humor. It can take some time to get her to open up, but once she is comfortable, she enjoys her connections with...
Ghana’s Black Sherif Shares Emotion-laden Debut Album “The Villain I Never Was”
Ghanaian music act Black Sherif has shared his emotion-laden debut album, “The Villain I Never Was,” via Empire. Announcing that he’s ready for war with his new single, “Soja,” Blacko has poured everything into this album and it embodies all he stands for; originality, honesty, hope, pain, attention to detail and so much more. An incomparable voice, this is his time to take centre stage and he has confirmed through his jaw-dropping live performances and co-signs from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, that he is an artist on his way to greatness. Earlier this month the rising star announced his debut London show will be taking place at KOKO in Camden on October 25th followed by a show in New York on November 6th.
The Media Industry’s Secret Weapon, Suhit Amin | Saulderson Media
Suhit Amin is a generational talent who started running huge conglomerates while still in his teens. At present, Suhit is 21 but you wouldn’t know it when you take a peek at his otherworldly achievements. As early as age 16, he had already become somewhat of a serial entrepreneur. His business acumen would only grow from strength to strength with each passing year. Furthermore, he is the esteemed founder of the widely respected Saulderson. Suhit is as credible as they come, being verified on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to name a few. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style Correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Suhit Amin (SA). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
Quavo & Takeoff Unleash New Album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
Famed Atlanta rap duo Quavo & Takeoff have unleashed their hotly-anticipated collaborative LP Only Built for Infinity Links, out now via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. The high-powered duo unite with electric-chemistry as well as an impressive slate of feature artists including Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane with iconic production from DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, Buddha Beats, Money Musik, and more. Only Built for Infinity Links is a deep-dive into Quavo & Takeoff’s universe through their melodic and expansive adlibs, infectious hooks, and their agile wordplay. To accompany the release, Quavo & Takeoff shared a new music video for “Nothing Changed.”
TINK Performs Her New Single ‘Switch’ on The Kelly Clarkson Show
R&B singer/songwriter TINK recently performed her new single “Switch,” off her latest album Pillow Talk via EMPIRE on The Kelly Clarkson’s show. The 16-track “Pillow Talk” project features artists 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Russ Muni Long, Layton Greene, and is executive produced by Hitmaka. “Pillow Talk” is a tour de force of Tink’s prowess as an R&B prodigy, encompassing technical elements of production, arrangements, and features and carefully balancing them against components such as exquisite lyricism and nuanced themes of being in love to self-love. From her early days signed with Timbaland and the restriction years of label politics, the 27-year-old star is now declaring her autonomy in her career, and proudly owns all of her masters/catalog.
Briana Evigan On Her New Film “Ask Me To Dance,” Moving To Africa, Future Projects & More
Released to theaters yesterday, the new romantic comedy Ask Me To Dance stars Briana Evigan, Tom Malloy, Mario Cantone, Joyce DeWitt, Kurt Angle, Catherine Mary Stewart, Courtney Warner, Jason Chambers and Edward Popil. The film was directed by Malloy, who worked on Lansky, Love N’ Dancing and The Attic. Ask Me To Dance was produced by Malloy, Charlie Shrem, Sean King and Ron Newcomb.
Mobolaji Releases a New Song Titled ‘Your Will Be Done’
Mobolaji is a recording Artist/ Praise and Worship minister with a with a great passion and heart to write and lead worship. His favorite quote is “To lead men, you must first learn to walk behind them”. He is a man that loves to laugh and lights up any gathering. He wears many hats as a Father, Husband, Youth Leader, Worship leader, Song Writer, Inspirational Content Creator, and Social Media Influencer. As a songwriter, he has had the privilege of writing songs for individuals and groups like: Minister Tutu’s Just for who you are, Tribe of Judah Choir- Song: Exalt, Tabernacle of Glory choir- African Praise Song: I will praise him and also the song: Divine Vision. He also co-wrote the song “Bigger” by Minister Tutu and many more. In 2021 he released his debut single “Great God” from the upcoming album Worship and Warfare.
