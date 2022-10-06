ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers, NY SFX Makeup Artist Goes All Out For 31 Days of Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and one Hudson Valley makeup artist is going all out to celebrate. Wappingers native Jamielyn Boldrin made headlines in 2021 when her photos and TikToks went viral of her spooky-yet-charming Halloween SFX makeup videos. Well with the chill in the air and a few days left until Halloween we checked in with Boldrin to see what she was up to this spooky season.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month

I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hilarious Poughkeepsie Reference From ‘The Office’ Comes True

A moment from The Office that revolves around the City of Poughkeepsie has actually come true in real life. The hit NBC sitcom The Office has become one of the most watched and most beloved television sitcoms of all time. The series documents the happenings at a small Scranton, PA paper company and has launched the careers of superstars like Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pleasant Valley Musician Releases “Pretty Boring” Album

T.S. Tadin, Pleasant Valley musician, worked hard throughout the pandemic to make his latest album, and the results are Pretty Boring. No, I'm not making fun of him, the name of the album is Pretty Boring! Pretty Boring follows up his 2020 album, To Heaven or the Void. Don't let the name fool you, this album is anything but boring! In fact, I had a chance to listen to the lead single that's coming out tomorrow, Friday, October 7th, and "It's a Drag." No, it's not a bad song, I really loved it! The name of the song is "It's a Drag!" It gave me a lot of classic rock vibes while combining elements we love from our alternative artists of today.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entertainment
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County

Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets

Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Paula Poundstone
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Biden Might Visit

President Joe Biden has a sweet tooth and he loves his ice cream. He's going to be in the Hudson Valley tomorrow and there are several places he could be visiting for a scoop. President Joe Biden will be in Poughkeepsie tomorrow visiting the IBM Campus around noon. The news broke yesterday afternoon that he will be there to discuss job and micro chip creation in America. Biden will then attend Democrat fundraising events in New Jersey. He's been known to make random stops for ice cream while he's in town.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

HV Stores Selling Christmas Decorations Already & I’m Shook

I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

