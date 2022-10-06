Read full article on original website
Wappingers, NY SFX Makeup Artist Goes All Out For 31 Days of Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner and one Hudson Valley makeup artist is going all out to celebrate. Wappingers native Jamielyn Boldrin made headlines in 2021 when her photos and TikToks went viral of her spooky-yet-charming Halloween SFX makeup videos. Well with the chill in the air and a few days left until Halloween we checked in with Boldrin to see what she was up to this spooky season.
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month
I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
Hilarious Poughkeepsie Reference From ‘The Office’ Comes True
A moment from The Office that revolves around the City of Poughkeepsie has actually come true in real life. The hit NBC sitcom The Office has become one of the most watched and most beloved television sitcoms of all time. The series documents the happenings at a small Scranton, PA paper company and has launched the careers of superstars like Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.
Pleasant Valley Musician Releases “Pretty Boring” Album
T.S. Tadin, Pleasant Valley musician, worked hard throughout the pandemic to make his latest album, and the results are Pretty Boring. No, I'm not making fun of him, the name of the album is Pretty Boring! Pretty Boring follows up his 2020 album, To Heaven or the Void. Don't let the name fool you, this album is anything but boring! In fact, I had a chance to listen to the lead single that's coming out tomorrow, Friday, October 7th, and "It's a Drag." No, it's not a bad song, I really loved it! The name of the song is "It's a Drag!" It gave me a lot of classic rock vibes while combining elements we love from our alternative artists of today.
5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County
Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?
Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets
Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
Watch For Popular HGTV Show In New Paltz New York
It is not unusual these days to see a movie being shot or a national television show filming on the streets of the Hudson Valley. It is actually quite common just about any time of the year. No matter how unaffected you are by a celebrity or the opportunity to...
Buy a Lakeside Trail Park Minutes from Kingston New York
It is not often that you get the opportunity to buy a piece of property that could be your home and a business that is set in a perfect location for both. Some might see 13-13 Mirror Lake Park as just a trailer park on Route 9W in Ulster Park, New York, others will see its potential.
Minard’s In Clintondale, New York Dedicates Weekend To Employee
So many of our Hudson Valley businesses make sure they support the communities they are located in and often that comes in the form of specialty weekend or even supporting an individual. Such is the case this weekend at Minard's Family Farm. This weekend (Oct 8th and 9th), Minard's is...
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Biden Might Visit
President Joe Biden has a sweet tooth and he loves his ice cream. He's going to be in the Hudson Valley tomorrow and there are several places he could be visiting for a scoop. President Joe Biden will be in Poughkeepsie tomorrow visiting the IBM Campus around noon. The news broke yesterday afternoon that he will be there to discuss job and micro chip creation in America. Biden will then attend Democrat fundraising events in New Jersey. He's been known to make random stops for ice cream while he's in town.
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georgia and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Wappingers Falls Once Banned Anyone from Long Island From Buying a House?
If you spend time scrolling through social media as I do, you already know that sometimes it can lead to you going down a "rabbit hole" trying to find information on or about something you've noticed while scrolling. If it hasn't happened to you yet, consider yourself lucky...LOL. It happened...
New York Dad Murdered In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack in Hudson Valley
Police are providing even more details after a father was murdered while visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided some shocking new information regarding the murder. Town of Poughkeepsie Police confirmed they did not know Roy Johnson Jr. was wanted. Shocking...
HV Stores Selling Christmas Decorations Already & I’m Shook
I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
