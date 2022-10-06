I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO