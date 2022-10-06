ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Pumpkin Candy Drop

From high in the sky, a Great Pumpkin will drop free candy!. The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department, Weaver’s Welding, and Friends of the Community will conduct the Annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop! The event will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at Maag Field, 1700 E. Hadley Ave. The candy drop happens at 1 p.m.
Friday Fright Movie Night

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house

The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
Open house at Fire Station 3 planned for Saturday

The Las Cruces Fire Department is hosting an open house Saturday afternoon at the newly constructed Fire Station 3. The open house will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fire Station 3, 390 N. Valley Dr. Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will...
