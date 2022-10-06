From high in the sky, a Great Pumpkin will drop free candy!. The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department, Weaver’s Welding, and Friends of the Community will conduct the Annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop! The event will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at Maag Field, 1700 E. Hadley Ave. The candy drop happens at 1 p.m.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO