bloomberglaw.com
Judge to Trump Lawyers Over Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’ (1)
Judge called argument that she’s on painkillers ‘wasting time’. ’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary. Stephanie Grisham. in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller...
bloomberglaw.com
Caroline Judge Mehta Rejoins Zuckerman Spaeder as Partner
Caroline Judge Mehta has rejoined Zuckerman Spaeder as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office, the firm said Friday. Mehta joins from software company Afiniti, where she was general counsel and chief legal officer. She will focus her practice on criminal cases involving mail and wire fraud, tax controversies, health...
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said, and demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted.Mr Trump’s comment drew a sharp response on Twitter from Bush’s son, Jeb Bush. “I am so confused,” he said: “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of...
bloomberglaw.com
Rail Strike Threat Brings New Focus on Work Attendance Policies
The high-profile contract dispute between rail carriers and their employees that nearly shut down the nation’s supply chains has renewed scrutiny on workplace sick leave and attendance policies. Roughly 125,000 US rail workers were on the verge of walking off the job last month when negotiations between their unions...
The Twitter-Musk trial is now on pause
The judge overseeing the acquisition dispute between Elon Musk and Twitter on Thursday ruled to pause the legal proceedings until Oct. 28 following a request from the Tesla CEO, meaning the trial that was set to begin Oct. 17 will not go ahead as planned.
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Pick With Disability Raises Hopes for a Group Often Unseen
Jamal N. Whitehead is Biden’s first judicial nominee with disclosed disability. Stigma, lack of data makes tracking disability on federal bench difficult. The nominee for a Washington federal court would be one of only a handful of federal judges open about living with a disability, expanding President Joe Biden’s push to make the judiciary more accurately reflect the US population.
bloomberglaw.com
Exactech Joint-Replacement Injury Suits Sent to New York Court
Joint-replacement maker Exactech Inc. and unit Exactech U.S. Inc. will face a combined proceeding in New York by patients who allege they were harmed by flawed components in certain recalled hip, knee, and ankle prostheses. Combining the cases into a single proceeding will increase efficiency and prevent inconsistent pretrial rulings,...
bloomberglaw.com
Big Law Attorneys Buy Crypto Despite Lack of Firm Guidance (1)
Big Law attorneys are feeling free to buy cryptocurrencies—and some are doing so—as most firms lack policies that restrict investments in digital assets. Lawyers including Joshua Ashley Klayman of Linklaters and Joe Cutler of Perkins Coie confirm they have purchased Bitcoin, and in Cutler’s case Ethereum as well, and others say they have opened crypto wallets to become acquainted with the technology.
