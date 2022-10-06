ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I

DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits

The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
Jimbo Fisher details final play of Texas A&M's loss at Alabama, what happened

Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
Jerry Mack discusses Tennessee's running backs, matchup with Alabama

After Tennessee's practice Tuesday morning, Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack met with reporters to discuss the progress of his position group approaching the halfway point of the regular season. Tennessee is preparing for its highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama on Saturday, a battle between unbeaten, top-10 teams. The...
LSU's Brian Kelly takes ownership after 40-13 Tennessee loss: 'I have to coach better'

No. 8 Tennessee snapped No. 25 LSU’s four-game winning streak and handed Brian Kelly and the Tigers a 40-13 beatdown Saturday. Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Jabari Small rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Bru McCoy (seven receptions, 140 yards) and Jalen Hyatt (four receptions, 63 yards, two touchdowns) had big days against the Tigers’ defense.
WSU's Jordan Lee says injury absence gave him a taste of coaching

PULLMAN -- Washington State strong safety Jordan Lee wants to pursue a career in coaching once his time playing football is over and while out for three weeks with a lower-body injury, Lee got a taste of it. After practice on Tuesday, he said it gave him s feel for the world of coaching as he worked as a mentor for some of the young safeties.
