Recipes

therecipecritic.com

German Chocolate Pie

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This decadent dessert is everything you love about German chocolate cake in one easy-to-make pie! Layers of chocolate custard, perfectly sweet shredded coconut, and salted pecans all in a golden, flaky crust. It’s the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table!
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
recipesgram.com

Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting

This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
#Chocolate#Cup Of Coffee#Cocoa Butter#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Allrecipes.com

Why Is Wendy's Chili So Good?

Ordering chili at a fast food restaurant may seem like a strange occurrence, but there's one restaurant that has been ruling the fast-food chili game for more than 50 years: Wendy's. In fact, Wendy's chili is so beloved that in just 2020 alone, the restaurant sold more than 83 million servings of this fan-favorite food.
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
The US Sun

What can you cook in an air fryer?

AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
Gin Lee

Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake

Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
recipesgram.com

Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake

This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
FOOD & DRINKS

