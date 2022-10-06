Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiow.com
Treasurer Fitzgerald Celebrates Working Individuals with Disabilities
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), and to State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, this means celebrating the contributions of working individuals with a disability and their employers. “I recognize the abundance of valuable impacts people with disabilities have on the workplace,” said Fitzgerald. “Historically, it was difficult for an individual with a disability to maintain their benefits if they worked. This is where IAble comes in.”
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
KCCI.com
'An open space and something to do': New playground almost ready on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new playground is in the works on Des Moines' south side. More than two dozen people from the city of Des Moines and volunteers are spending Thursday putting together the structures at Evergreen Park. The price tag of the playground equipment is about $140,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Recorder Warns Veterans of a Scam
The Greene County Recorder is making all area veterans aware of a scam. County Recorder Deb McDonald says a third-party company has been charging veterans to record their military records. McDonald points out that any veteran that records or requests their military records is always done free of charge. She...
weareiowa.com
Remy is Ready for a new home and Low Cost Vaccine/MicroChip Clinic Saturday (10-8) with ARL
KC Routos, Animal Rescue League, brings over Remy, a two year old Staffordshire mix who is a "real goof ball" and full of energy! Remy is at ARL Main. TOMORROW, Saturday, October 8th from 9am-noon, the ARL has teamed up with DAV Thrift Store on East University, to offer a LOW COST VACCINE & MICROCHIP CLINIC! For only $30 your dog will be vaccinated AND get micro-chipped! There will be Pet Supplies available at NO COST as well including dog beds, toys and food. REGISTER by clicking HERE or WALK UPS are available at DAV Thrift Store 2627 E University Ave Des Moines, IA 50317. Thursday October 13th is the ARL's biggest fundraiser for the barn animals, the MANE EVENT! www.arl-iowa.org/ManeEvent for more information. Trick AND Treat event will be held at ARL Main on October 29th and will have candy for kids and treats for dogs, plus, a chance to get your picture taken! www.ARL-iowa.org/trick And, the 36th Sant N Paws in now taking reservations for Holiday Photos and this year will include new locations! Go to www.arl-iowa.org/santa to get more information!
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hosts free community car check-up
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowans can get a free car check-up Saturday, October 8th at North High School in Des Moines. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Des Moines Police Department is offering free services to locals, such as topping off fluids, checking or filling tires, replacing windshield wiper blades, and more.
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
KELOLAND TV
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found, 19 of which were successfully rescued, in a roach-infested, trash and feces-filled Iowa apartment Tuesday. The Animal Rights League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Deer Hit the Area Roads
An Iowa DNR deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. He says changes in habitat...
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
KCCI.com
Aliens have invaded a street in Des Moines for Halloween
DES MOINES, Iowa — One neighborhood in Des Moines is feeling especially spooky already. A block of houses on Ovid Avenue and East 25th Street has been renamed "Alien Avenue." Blow-up Martians, floating heads and fake toxic waste line the street. Decorations went up Friday as the aliens started...
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
Comments / 0