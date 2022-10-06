The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL following a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the narrow win, which stretched the Eagles’ winning streak to five games.After a back-and-forth affair through most of the game, the Eagles were able to put their nose in front with less than two minutes to go courtesy of a 23-yard field goal from kicker Cameron Dicker.Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was then able to lead the Cardinals into scoring territory, but kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal attempt which would have forced...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO