Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with 20-17 victory over Arizona Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL following a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the narrow win, which stretched the Eagles’ winning streak to five games.After a back-and-forth affair through most of the game, the Eagles were able to put their nose in front with less than two minutes to go courtesy of a 23-yard field goal from kicker Cameron Dicker.Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was then able to lead the Cardinals into scoring territory, but kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal attempt which would have forced...
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
