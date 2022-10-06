ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree

Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants

One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
Why Cracker Barrel Just Took A Major Financial Hit

Rising food costs have been a hot topic for much of the past year, affecting consumers and restaurants alike. According to Restaurant Business Online, menu prices have increased by 8.7% from April 2021 to April 2022 — a 40-year high for the industry. In the past year, Texas Roadhouse prices have inflated by 7.5%, and Chili's prices rose by 6% as of May. The problem doesn't lie in restaurants alone; the cost of eating at home has increased by 10.8% while wholesale food prices have risen by 17%.
NRN editors discuss nostalgia, menu price increases, and Consumer Picks

This week on Extra Serving, an award-winning podcast from Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister spoke about the recent wave of nostalgia in restaurant ad campaigns and marketing stunts. Burger King this week released a nostalgic ad campaign bringing back their “Have...
Why Yum Brands is considering more restaurant, tech acquisitions

The global restaurant company’s CFO Chris Turner recently alluded to the possibility. During JP Morgan’s U.S. All Stars Conference last month, Turner talked at length about the advantages scale brings to his company, particularly during the past few challenging years. Those advantages include fewer input costs, supply chain efficiencies and favorable third-party contracts.
Restaurant chains get nostalgic with their latest marketing efforts

Editor’s note: Heather Lalley, the former author of Marketing Bites column, has gone off to greener pastures at Winsight Grocery Business. But we just like this bit too much to get rid of it. So you’re stuck with us. Restaurants have either run out of ideas or they’re...
Restaurant Delivery Giant Deliveroo Has Opened a Real-Life Grocery Store

Deliveroo is chewing up all of the data. The London-born, one-time restaurant delivery giant — now omnipresent goods-provider — has used a set of findings on shopping and meal-planning habits to follow Amazon from the digital ether into the world of real-life grocery stores. Deliveroo Hop, a “bricks-and-mortar” grocery store in partnership with the supermarket Morrisons, opens on New Oxford Street in central London today, 3 October.
Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
Listeria outbreak: 25th brand added to the cheese recall touching Kroger, Publix, others

One more brand of brie cheese produced by Old Europe Cheese has been added to the recall of brie and camembert cheeses after a brand was linked to a listeria outbreak. Four Swiss American’s Saint Louis Brie cheeses have been recalled up to a 12/14/2022 best by date: 7-ounce Domestic Brie Wedge; Domestic Cut Brie Wedge, 6-pound RW; 16-ounce Brie Pre-Cut Wedges; 16-ounce CW Brie Wheel; and St. Louis Brie, UPC No. 21107100000, weight variable.
These malls have the best food courts in America

Slide 1 of 31: Shopping malls and fabulous dining don't typically go together, but that's beginning to change at some of the more modern food courts across the US. These are the places swapping the usual fast food chains, disappointing sandwiches and soulless clusters of tables for artisan products, chef-driven restaurants and cafés serving gourmet takes on comfort food favorites. Read on for America's best food courts that have become dining destinations in their own right.
