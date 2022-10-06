Read full article on original website
Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi
Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
This Rutgers loss to Nebraska in one word: Inexcusable | Politi’s 5 observations
Look, with the way this Rutgers offense was playing on Friday night, a one-point deficit might as well have been one million points. Nebraska was up, 14-13, and facing a third-and-11 with four minutes left. The Scarlet Knights needed more than the football. They needed an intervention. Still, they had...
Rutgers says game vs. Nebraska is sold out
Rutgers sold all tickets available to the general public for Friday night’s pivotal Big Ten home game against Nebraska at SHI Stadium, the athletics department announced Friday morning. Student tickets are still available for the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost getting hammered on social media following Nebraska's one-point win
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska was known for many things, including losing a lot of one-score games. On Friday night, Nebraska got a one-point victory against Rutgers which is something that has not happened in quite some time. Nebraska fans immediately began dragging Frost on social media for how...
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Sean Gleeson was the first offensive coordinator to last multiple years at Rutgers in over a decade, but his tenure did not run for much longer than his predecessors. The Scarlet Knights fired the offensive coordinator following the sixth game of his third season at the position, head coach Greg Schiano announced in a statement on Sunday.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost to Arizona State rumors inexplicably heating up
Is it possible that former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost is already in line to find his next job? While it seems highly unlikely that things would work out for him quite this quickly, rumors that he might be at or near the top of the list of candidates for Arizona State heated up quite a bit earlier this week.
offtackleempire.com
Week 6: B1G Friday Game Thread
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams. Or whether revolution be the same. To subjects worse have given admiring praise.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
KETV.com
Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season, according to the Lincoln Public Schools' Athletic and Activities Department. Lincoln Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman games during the 2022-23 season. “We have learned valuable...
KETV.com
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
