The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
All the NYCC 2022 news, trailers, and reveals in one place
After SDCC, New York Comic Con is one of the year’s biggest pop culture gatherings. On top of being a source for major comic news, it also finds everything from the teams behind Lord of the Rings to Chainsaw Man and Critical Role gathering to hype up their new projects. Every year we can expect news, announcements, and trailers to break out of the convention. 2022 NYCC is also primed to deliver.
The new Wednesday trailer is full of creepy and kooky character cameos
The newest trailer for Tim Burton’s Addams Family show, Wednesday, piles on the moody and macabre mystery. The trailer, which premiered at NYCC 2022, also introduces a number of cameo-friendly characters for fans of the TV series and ’90s movies. With a sweeping orchestral rendition of the Rolling...
Legend of Vox Machina NYCC panel reveals season 2 and 3 get messy with dragons
At the end of Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 (animated by Titmouse Animation), the merry messy band of Vox Machina restored the sun and justice to Percy’s home kingdom of Whitestone. But upon a homecoming to their homebase kingdom of Emon, a force of dragons, called the Chroma Conclave, descended upon the region. And in season 2, the band will have to face more than just dragons, according to the cast, who assembled at the 2022 New York Comic Con.
Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack expand the gorgeous wolf-people universe at NYCC
One pack reunited and another came together for the first time. The Teen Wolf: The Movie & Wolf Pack double panel at the 2022 New York Comic Con provided footage and other details about the upcoming film and spinoff series, which will both premiere on Paramount Plus on Jan. 26, 2023.
Blade has a teen daughter now, and she’s about to be a Marvel star
The vampire slayer known as Blade has been many things: reluctant member of a Dracula-hunting crew, co-founder of a monster hunting firm, leather jacket enthusiast. But next February, he’s set to take on a new role — proud papa of marquee Marvel superhero. At the Marvel Voices panel...
TODAY.com
'Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dies at 33
Robert Cormier, an actor known for playing Finn Cotter on the drama “Heartland,” died Sept. 23 at the age of 33. “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary reads. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father.
TV tonight: one hell of a dinner party in House of the Dragon
The Hightowers are squaring up against Westeros, plus Vicky McClure’s dementia choir prepare to record at Abbey Road studios. Here’s what to watch this evening
Mindy Kaling’s Scooby-Doo redo Velma gets a bloody, silly NYCC debut
Scream “jinkies!” and put on the square glasses: From Warner Bros. Animation, Velma is an animated comedy series unraveling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the iconic orange-turtlenecked brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. In a departure from the family-friendly approachable Scooby-Doo franchise, Velma is an adult-oriented show (see poster with the blood-splattered glasses), with Rick and Morty and Harley Quinn cited as major inspirations.
NME
‘The Rings Of Power’ showrunner addresses “patently evil” racist backlash
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power showrunner J.D. Payne has responded to racist abuse levelled against the show and its cast. After the prequel series debuted in September, the show was targeted with criticism regarding the diversity of its cast. A statement was released on Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Twitter account after the two-episode premiere, which condemned the “relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” against the cast.
Netflix’s The Midnight Club might convert a new generation into horror buffs
In the mid 1990s, America’s children were gripped by Goosebumps fever. These entry-level horror novels by R.L. Stine, never more than about 150 pages in length, were notorious for their textual jump-scares, their cliffhanger chapter endings that suggested the horrific only to be punctured by mundanity on the following page, and their overall promise of formulaic scares with just enough variation between books to allow for a feeling of discovery each time.
Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?
Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
Good Omens season 2 is coming, and Neil Gaiman tried to explain it at NYCC
The Amazon Prime and BBC show Good Omens was a miraculous miniseries that not only adapted Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same, but also sparked new fans and reignited passions in old ones. The show, much like the book, follows a hedonistic angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a reluctantly noble demon named Crowley (David Tennant) who team up to save the world from an impending apocalypse. And though Pratchett died before a sequel was ever written, a second season of the show was announced in 2021.
Dear Disney Dreamlight Valley characters: Stop going to bed so damn early
Like many other Disney lovers, I have fallen down the rabbit hole of Disney Dreamlight Valley. It has all the coziness of a life simulation game where you rebuild a town, with the added bonus of Disney characters bouncing around and greeting you. I fish with Goofy. I buy items from Scrooge McDuck. I cook with Remy. I see Ariel swimming around the beach. All is well in Dreamlight Valley, except for the fact that I never fucking see Mickey Mouse.
Comments / 0