ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

By Nathaniel Weixel
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StgNp_0iOw6oFm00

President Biden will pardon everyone who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, the White House announced Thursday.

“There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result.  My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions,” Biden said in a statement.

The pardons will also include people who have been convicted of simple possession in the District of Columbia.

The announcement represents the most significant action on marijuana the Biden administration has taken to date — and a major step towards decriminalization.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, even as states have moved toward legal use for recreational and medical purposes.

As a candidate, Biden stopped short of endorsing legalization of recreational marijuana, but he supported moving towards decriminalization.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs,” he said in a video announcing the move.

The White House is urging governors to take similar action. Administration officials told reporters the pardons could benefit about 6,500 people, though officials said there is nobody in federal prison for simple marijuana possession.

Officials noted there are far more people who have been convicted under state law.

In addition, Biden is asking the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to “expeditiously” review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Marijuana is a Schedule I drug, meaning it is in the same category as drugs like heroin and LSD. According to the federal government, it has a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical value.

A senior administration official said the review will take time because “it must be based on a scientific review of the evidence,” and the White House is not going to set an “arbitrary deadline.”

—Updated at 3:33 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Kentucky prosecutor: Biden marijuana pardons designed to get 'potheads to... vote Democrat'

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a move that could affect an estimated 6,500 Americans. The president noted that convictions for marijuana possession can lead to being denied employment, housing or educational opportunities, and said Black and brown people have been arrested and convicted at disproportionate rates.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Ne White House#Pardons#Heroin#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
NBC News

Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will take executive action to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden said he would also encourage governors to take similar action with state offenses and would ask the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ash Jurberg

Should Texas follow Biden's lead on marijuana?

"As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach." President Joe Biden. Today President Joe Biden announced that he would pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law in a significant step toward decriminalizing the drug. In making the announcement, Biden urged governors to follow his example and issue pardons to those convicted of state marijuana offenses.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Beast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Top Indiana Democrats cheer Biden actions to decriminalize marijuana

Hoosier Democrats are applauding President Joe Biden for taking steps Thursday to decriminalize marijuana and pardon Americans previously convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate who famously smoked marijuana in a campaign ad filmed in Illinois, said he...
INDIANA STATE
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: High-speed crash on I-15 leaves one dead

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind […]
OREM, UT
Axios

Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms

President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Biden calls on governors to pardon marijuana possession. Will Beshear follow in Kentucky?

In a surprising move Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The move has the potential to help more than 6,500 people currently incarcerated for marijuana possession at the federal level. And in his address Thursday, Biden called on governors across the U.S. to pardon those currently serving time over state-level offenses.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy