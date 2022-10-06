Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Hurricane survivors in numerous counties eligible for transitional sheltering
FEMA officials announced Friday that the agency and the state of Florida have activated the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program in 19 counties. According to information from FEMA, storm survivors who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to shelter in a hotel or motel paid for by the government.
mynews13.com
Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
mynews13.com
Ian's rainfall makes up nearly a quarter of our 2022 total so far
Hurricane Ian produced historic rainfall totals for most of Central Florida, which led to record flooding. The storm also pushed rainfall totals for this September to historic levels. Areas along Interstate 4 saw the highest rainfall amounts. There was a sharp cutoff in rain totals from Orange into Lake County,...
mynews13.com
Officials say East Lake Toho has peaked and expect a gradual recession
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — East Lake Tohopekaliga appears to have peaked Thursday, according to the South Florida Water Management District. State water managers reported that rising levels have stalled with a sign of gradual recession in East Lake Toho. Also, the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga appears to be slowing down, they said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
District East owner redeveloping ShoppingTown seeks help in takeover of old Sears, Macy's
OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official says they will need an assist from the local government. The developer bought the property from Onondaga County a year ago, calling the new site District East,...
mynews13.com
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
mynews13.com
NASA image from outer space shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — A new image from NASA is an unmistakable view of earth from outer space. Now, a new shade of blue has emerged in the Gulf of Mexico. “The picture shows how the Florida peninsula is shedding all the water Hurricane Ian dumped on it,” tweeted astronaut Bob Hines, who posted the photo on Twitter from the International Space Station.
mynews13.com
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
EPCOT turns 40: Looking back — and to the future
EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. When it first opened on Oct. 1, 1982, it became Disney's second Florida theme park. In this episode, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of their favorite EPCOT memories and look ahead to what's next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
mynews13.com
Celebrating Epcot's 40th, Universal adds makeup HHN dates and Disney reveals Candlelight Processional narrators
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The park first opened on Oct. 1, 1982 and became Disney’s second theme park in Florida. In this episode, we discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of our favorite EPCOT memories and even talk about what’s next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Comments / 0