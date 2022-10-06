ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Bridge inspections will restrict Route 22/322 traffic two days next week in Dauphin County

Traffic on two sections of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County will be restricted next week to allow bridges to be inspected. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the first will be the bridge carrying Route 11/15 over 22/322 in Reed Twp. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The second will be the Route 39 (Linglestown Road) bridge over 22/322 in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer

Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial in Lebanon County closes for repairs

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial in Lebanon County is closed for repairs. The renovation project at the memorial in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville is getting underway Friday. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said the 21-year-old monument needs repairs to address damage caused by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
More than $900,000 awarded for improvements project along Union Deposit Road to fix pedestrian safety hazards

Lower Paxton Township was awarded more than $900,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $977,427 for the Union Deposit Road corridor improvements project. Officials said that this project will resolve pedestrian safety hazards near Collingswood Drive and along the length of Union Deposit Road. Officials said...
HARRISBURG, PA
Adams County fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Adams County. It began around 9:10 Sunday evening. The fire is at 128 Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. The status of the residents is unknown. Stay tuned to WGAL News 8 for any updates.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling

Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
DUNCANNON, PA
2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3

The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Vickie’s Angel Walk expands in two Midstate counties

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Vickie’s Angel Walk expanded on Saturday in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. The first for Dauphin County, the walk took place at the Friendship YMCA In Lower Paxton Township. Vickie’s Angel Foundation non-profit that helps Midstate families fighting cancer who cannot pay their bills because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends

The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Superintendent updates Rotary Club on National Park

The National Park Service must balance land use with preservation, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steve Sims told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Monday. Sims took charge of the historic park in January 2019 after a tumultuous few years that included the reassignment of former Superintendent Ed Clark and numerous acting or substitutes filling the position. A little more than two months into his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Lancaster County license suspension errors revealed because of DUI crash investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Akron man has been charged with vehicular homicide while DUI after a Lancaster County crash. Prosecutors learned that the man’s license should have been suspended due to a prior conviction; however, the suspension had not been imposed. A deeper investigation found that this was not the first time this kind of oversight occurred.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
