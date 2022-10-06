Read full article on original website
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both released their second injury reports of the week on Friday. There was only one change for the Chiefs, but a few significant ones for the Raiders. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR...
Closer review of Tua Tagovailoa from Bills game makes “back injury” even less persuasive
As the football-watching world waits for a resolution of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter a Week Three game against the Bills after striking his head against the ground, I decided to go back and re-watch the TV images generated by the moment and its immediate aftermath.
Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Five NFL Teams He’d Sign With Upon Return
When Odell Beckham Jr. decides he’s ready to return to the NFL, only a few teams will be in the running. The wide receiver appeared to reveal which franchises he’s most interested in signing with upon his return to the league. Beckham is currently a free agent after...
Mike McDaniel Offers Update On Tyreek Hill After Troubling Injury News
Tyreek Hill suddenly popped up on the Dolphins' Thursday injury report with a quad injury. Despite this unexpected injury issue, head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "very hopeful" that the star wide receiver will take the field against the Jets on Sunday. “I can say with 100% conviction that Tyreek...
Twitter reacts to Daniel Jones putting his flesh on the line for win in London
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wanted to win the London game against the Green Bay Packers, and he bloodied his hand in an attempt to do so. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wanted to win the game in London against the Green Bay Packers so badly that he was willing to put his own flesh on the line.
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs
Not securing the football at the biggest time in the game burned the Bears for the second straight time.
Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
Kittle sounds off on Panthers' ‘crappy’ turf after Week 5 win
After watching several of his teammates leave the game with injuries, 49ers tight end George Kittle has had enough. Kittle spoke up about the ongoing controversy over artificial turf in NFL stadiums after San Francisco’s 37-15 injury-filled win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL
Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
Brian Daboll wants no one in the Giants organization to rely on “built-in excuses”
The Giants have fought through various forms and fashions of adversity to win four of five games. Their signature victory came on Sunday in London, when they erased a 17-3 deficit to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Coach Brian Daboll has helped spark the great start by eliminating excuses.
Roger Goodell: NFL is prepared to “make a change or two” to the concussion protocol
The NFL Players Association wants immediate changes to the concussion protocol. The NFL apparently is willing to do so, but perhaps not on the same timetable as the union. At a fan forum in London, Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about “recent events” regarding head injuries. Goodell acknowledged the obvious — that there is “more chatter now” about head trauma.
Kenny Pickett: I felt Shaq Lawson went after my knee
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went after Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson at the end of a play in the fourth quarter of their 38-3 loss on Sunday and he told reporters after the game that he felt Lawson was guilty of a dirty play. Lawson hit Pickett low as he...
How Brunskill prepared 49ers for 'slow death' vs. Rams' Donald
SANTA CLARA -- The man in the charge of the 49ers’ offensive line shared insight Thursday into Daniel Brunskill's contributions. Assistant coach Chris Foerster revealed how Brunskill got the members of the 49ers’ offensive line as best-prepared as possible for the daunting task of facing Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald.
Sunday Night Football: Bengals rally to tie Ravens 10-10 at halftime
The Bengals were down 10-0 and going nowhere fast when Vonn Bell intercepted Lamar Jackson. Everything has gone the Bengals’ way since. Cincinnati scored 10 unanswered points to tie the Ravens 10-10 at halftime. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 40-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the...
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
