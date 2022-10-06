ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Offers Update On Tyreek Hill After Troubling Injury News

Tyreek Hill suddenly popped up on the Dolphins' Thursday injury report with a quad injury. Despite this unexpected injury issue, head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "very hopeful" that the star wide receiver will take the field against the Jets on Sunday. “I can say with 100% conviction that Tyreek...
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle sounds off on Panthers' ‘crappy’ turf after Week 5 win

After watching several of his teammates leave the game with injuries, 49ers tight end George Kittle has had enough. Kittle spoke up about the ongoing controversy over artificial turf in NFL stadiums after San Francisco’s 37-15 injury-filled win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL

Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell: NFL is prepared to “make a change or two” to the concussion protocol

The NFL Players Association wants immediate changes to the concussion protocol. The NFL apparently is willing to do so, but perhaps not on the same timetable as the union. At a fan forum in London, Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about “recent events” regarding head injuries. Goodell acknowledged the obvious — that there is “more chatter now” about head trauma.
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett: I felt Shaq Lawson went after my knee

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went after Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson at the end of a play in the fourth quarter of their 38-3 loss on Sunday and he told reporters after the game that he felt Lawson was guilty of a dirty play. Lawson hit Pickett low as he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

How Brunskill prepared 49ers for 'slow death' vs. Rams' Donald

SANTA CLARA -- The man in the charge of the 49ers’ offensive line shared insight Thursday into Daniel Brunskill's contributions. Assistant coach Chris Foerster revealed how Brunskill got the members of the 49ers’ offensive line as best-prepared as possible for the daunting task of facing Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald.
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bengals rally to tie Ravens 10-10 at halftime

The Bengals were down 10-0 and going nowhere fast when Vonn Bell intercepted Lamar Jackson. Everything has gone the Bengals’ way since. Cincinnati scored 10 unanswered points to tie the Ravens 10-10 at halftime. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 40-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
CLEVELAND, OH

