DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
Closer review of Tua Tagovailoa from Bills game makes “back injury” even less persuasive
As the football-watching world waits for a resolution of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter a Week Three game against the Bills after striking his head against the ground, I decided to go back and re-watch the TV images generated by the moment and its immediate aftermath.
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys savor statement win over Rams, ready for Eagles showdown
Cowboys believe win over defending Super Bowl champion Rams legitimized their hot start, now ready for NFC showdown with Eagles
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
NBC Sports
Report: Falcons to trade Deion Jones to Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones was the subject of trade chatter this summer and he is finally on his way out of Atlanta. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are trading Jones to the Browns. The exact nature of what the Browns are giving up is not clear, but the report indicates it is late-round draft compensation.
NBC Sports
Patriots activate Tyquan Thornton, elevate Garrett Gilbert, Matt Sokol
The Patriots activated rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve to the 53-player roster Saturday. He returned to practice earlier this week after missing the first four games with a fractured collarbone. He underwent surgery Aug. 22 and was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. New England made Thornton a second-round...
NBC Sports
Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL
Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
NBC Sports
Marcus Williams doubtful to return; Tee Higgins questionable to return
The Bengals haven’t seen receiver Tee Higgins on the field much since the first quarter. He has stood on the sideline with his helmet on his head but has played only 10 snaps. He has a left ankle injury and is questionable to return. Higgins was questionable even to...
NBC Sports
Five reasons 49ers will stomp lowly Panthers on Sunday
Regardless of how favorable Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers might appear for the 49ers, three words should give the Faithful pause before predicting an easy win. Any. Given. Sunday. Just kidding. This one will be ugly. Here are five reasons why the 49ers will beat the 1-3 Panthers on...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett: I felt Shaq Lawson went after my knee
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went after Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson at the end of a play in the fourth quarter of their 38-3 loss on Sunday and he told reporters after the game that he felt Lawson was guilty of a dirty play. Lawson hit Pickett low as he...
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll wants no one in the Giants organization to rely on “built-in excuses”
The Giants have fought through various forms and fashions of adversity to win four of five games. Their signature victory came on Sunday in London, when they erased a 17-3 deficit to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Coach Brian Daboll has helped spark the great start by eliminating excuses.
NBC Sports
Chase Claypool: We’re not starting from behind with Kenny Pickett
Now that the Steelers have turned their offense over to rookie Kenny Pickett, the quarterback and his receivers have to be firmly on the same page. Chase Claypool said on Thursday that he and Pickett have been spending extra time together during practice doing just that. “That’s what we’ve been...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: NFL is prepared to “make a change or two” to the concussion protocol
The NFL Players Association wants immediate changes to the concussion protocol. The NFL apparently is willing to do so, but perhaps not on the same timetable as the union. At a fan forum in London, Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about “recent events” regarding head injuries. Goodell acknowledged the obvious — that there is “more chatter now” about head trauma.
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NBC Sports
For third time since 1970, all teams have at least one win through five weeks
On Sunday, the Texans beat the Jaguars for the ninth straight time. Houston’s 13-6 win over Jacksonville means that all teams have at least one win, through five weeks of the season. Per the NFL, 2022 has joined 2018 and 1990 as the only seasons in which every team...
NBC Sports
What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what...
NBC Sports
How Brunskill prepared 49ers for 'slow death' vs. Rams' Donald
SANTA CLARA -- The man in the charge of the 49ers’ offensive line shared insight Thursday into Daniel Brunskill's contributions. Assistant coach Chris Foerster revealed how Brunskill got the members of the 49ers’ offensive line as best-prepared as possible for the daunting task of facing Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald.
NBC Sports
Sunday Night Football: Bengals rally to tie Ravens 10-10 at halftime
The Bengals were down 10-0 and going nowhere fast when Vonn Bell intercepted Lamar Jackson. Everything has gone the Bengals’ way since. Cincinnati scored 10 unanswered points to tie the Ravens 10-10 at halftime. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 40-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the...
