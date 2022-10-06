ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
NBC Sports

Report: Falcons to trade Deion Jones to Browns

Linebacker Deion Jones was the subject of trade chatter this summer and he is finally on his way out of Atlanta. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are trading Jones to the Browns. The exact nature of what the Browns are giving up is not clear, but the report indicates it is late-round draft compensation.
NBC Sports

Patriots activate Tyquan Thornton, elevate Garrett Gilbert, Matt Sokol

The Patriots activated rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve to the 53-player roster Saturday. He returned to practice earlier this week after missing the first four games with a fractured collarbone. He underwent surgery Aug. 22 and was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. New England made Thornton a second-round...
NBC Sports

Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL

Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
NBC Sports

Five reasons 49ers will stomp lowly Panthers on Sunday

Regardless of how favorable Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers might appear for the 49ers, three words should give the Faithful pause before predicting an easy win. Any. Given. Sunday. Just kidding. This one will be ugly. Here are five reasons why the 49ers will beat the 1-3 Panthers on...
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett: I felt Shaq Lawson went after my knee

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went after Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson at the end of a play in the fourth quarter of their 38-3 loss on Sunday and he told reporters after the game that he felt Lawson was guilty of a dirty play. Lawson hit Pickett low as he...
NBC Sports

The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay

The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
NBC Sports

Chase Claypool: We’re not starting from behind with Kenny Pickett

Now that the Steelers have turned their offense over to rookie Kenny Pickett, the quarterback and his receivers have to be firmly on the same page. Chase Claypool said on Thursday that he and Pickett have been spending extra time together during practice doing just that. “That’s what we’ve been...
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell: NFL is prepared to “make a change or two” to the concussion protocol

The NFL Players Association wants immediate changes to the concussion protocol. The NFL apparently is willing to do so, but perhaps not on the same timetable as the union. At a fan forum in London, Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about “recent events” regarding head injuries. Goodell acknowledged the obvious — that there is “more chatter now” about head trauma.
NBC Sports

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NBC Sports

What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?

A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what...
NBC Sports

How Brunskill prepared 49ers for 'slow death' vs. Rams' Donald

SANTA CLARA -- The man in the charge of the 49ers’ offensive line shared insight Thursday into Daniel Brunskill's contributions. Assistant coach Chris Foerster revealed how Brunskill got the members of the 49ers’ offensive line as best-prepared as possible for the daunting task of facing Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald.
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bengals rally to tie Ravens 10-10 at halftime

The Bengals were down 10-0 and going nowhere fast when Vonn Bell intercepted Lamar Jackson. Everything has gone the Bengals’ way since. Cincinnati scored 10 unanswered points to tie the Ravens 10-10 at halftime. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 40-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the...
