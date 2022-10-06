Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.

