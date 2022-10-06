ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue

ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse

LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
MotorTrend Magazine

This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It

Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
5NEWS

Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
KTLO

UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists

Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Kait 8

Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Madison County poultry farm has been tested for a positive case of avian flu. On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division. Avian flu spreads easily...
