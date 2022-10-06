Read full article on original website
'Hog Town' documentary sheds light on annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ has been an annual motorcycle rally in Northwest Arkansas for more than two decades, bringing hundreds of thousands of bikers to our area one weekend every fall. A Fayetteville woman created a documentary titled "Hog Town" about the rally and its impact...
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
KHBS
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
KHBS
Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue
ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
NWA woman rushes to grandmother’s aid in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has devastated hundreds of thousands of people along the East Coast, including one family in Arkansas.
Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse
LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
MotorTrend Magazine
This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It
Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
Motorcycle crash on Hwy 12
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing Arkansas
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Rogers fire in empty building injures firefighter
Rogers Fire Department responded to a workshop fire that injured one firefighter.
KTLO
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Kait 8
Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Madison County poultry farm has been tested for a positive case of avian flu. On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division. Avian flu spreads easily...
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
New recommendation for Arkansas school safety
The Arkansas School Safety Commission has submitted its final recommendations on how to keep schools safe.
5newsonline.com
5 arrested in connection to Rogers shooting that left 2 boys injured
Four young boys and one adult have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Rogers. Police say more arrests are expected.
