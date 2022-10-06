ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Autumn Bazaar Re-Opening At Western Hills UMC This Weekend

After a couple of years off due to COVID (...a tale as old as time...) - the Western Hills United Methodist Church Annual Autumn Bazaar is back on! It's the perfect time to stock up on some homemade goods and feel like we live in a civilized community again. Well...at least community! Good for all ages, and plenty of activities and goodies to choose from! First - here are the details.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall

El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

5 Amazing Hit Songs That Were Made by El Paso Songwriters

There's been a lot of talent to come out of El Paso & there are songs you probably have heard that perhaps, you might not have known where written BY El Paso musicians. Oh yeah! That classic punk song The Clash made popular in the 70s & countless other artists? Yeah they didn't write it. I Fought the Law was written YEARS ago & El Paso's own Bobby Fuller made it popular in the 60s. It was so popular, the song become #175 in in Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2004.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

