Read full article on original website
Related
Spooky Moon Festival Brings EDM, First of Its Kind Drone Show to El Paso
Electronic Dance Music lovers who like their festivals a bit on the spooky side should plan on being at Ascarate Park on the Saturday before Halloween. The county park will play host to the Spooky Moon Festival that evening. The event will celebrate Halloween and EDM with a festival drone show, the likes of which have never been done in El Paso.
Halloween in El Paso: Discover Our Haunted History on These October Ghost Walks
Exploring haunted El Paso on a ghost walk while listening to stories of the paranormal and learning about our haunted history is a fun activity no matter the time of the year, but during spooky season this entertaining activity couldn't be any more perfect. Lost El Paso Paranormal, El Paso...
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
6 “El Paso” Songs You May Never Have Heard Of…Until Now
Obviously the best known "El Paso" songs are the ones you know by Marty Robbins or Taking Back Sunday. One lesser known song that more people should check out is the one by Tragic Landing. All 3 groups have songs with El Paso in the title but there are more out there. WAY more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium
Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
Have A Wickedly Fun Time At El Paso’s 2022 Halloween Monster Bash
Enjoy a wickedly good time at the 2022 Halloween Monster Bash that will indeed cast a fun spell on revelers in October. The countdown to Halloween is officially on and if you love some good ol' spooky fun, then get ready to dress up and get down at the upcoming Halloween Monster Bash filled with plenty of frightful fun.
Go on a Spooky Drive-Thru of Concordia Cemetery on the Night Before Halloween
Devil's Night. The night before Halloween. Those who believe in the paranormal consider it one of the spookiest nights of the year because it's believed the veil between our world and the spirit world is thinned, and the spirits come out to roam among the living. And you can’t find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses
El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
Autumn Bazaar Re-Opening At Western Hills UMC This Weekend
After a couple of years off due to COVID (...a tale as old as time...) - the Western Hills United Methodist Church Annual Autumn Bazaar is back on! It's the perfect time to stock up on some homemade goods and feel like we live in a civilized community again. Well...at least community! Good for all ages, and plenty of activities and goodies to choose from! First - here are the details.
There’s Nothing Like A Beautiful Rainbow After An El Paso Storm
El Paso sunsets are in fact, a work of art. They’re beautiful and sometimes they make the sky look like it’s on fire, and they can also make for a great postcard if postcards are still a thing. However, an El Paso rainbow after a rainstorm just might...
Comedian Anjelah Johnson Will Bring The Laughs To El Paso In 2023
El Paso, get ready to welcome one of the funniest gals in comedy when Anjelah Johnson-Reyes hits up the Sun City for one night only in January of 2023. In 2017 Anjelah Johnson-Reyes was slated to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre during her Bon Qui Qui Gold Plated Dreams Tour but canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall
El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
Ghost Tours, Ride & Treat + More: October El Paso Streetcar Events
A combination of free rides and various monthly programming has people riding the El Paso Streetcar. In October you can hop onboard and celebrate spooky season with a one-of-a-kind ghost tour, read and ride and trick or treat, listen to and discover local musicians, and celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
5 Amazing Hit Songs That Were Made by El Paso Songwriters
There's been a lot of talent to come out of El Paso & there are songs you probably have heard that perhaps, you might not have known where written BY El Paso musicians. Oh yeah! That classic punk song The Clash made popular in the 70s & countless other artists? Yeah they didn't write it. I Fought the Law was written YEARS ago & El Paso's own Bobby Fuller made it popular in the 60s. It was so popular, the song become #175 in in Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2004.
It’s Back! Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck Rolling Into El Paso For One Day Only
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to El Paso this month with purrfect treats and pretty-in-pink merchandise for fans of all ages. But it's only going to be in town for a single Saturday in October, so save the event date shared below. Hello Kitty, Goodbye Paycheck. Hello...
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor Opens Second El Paso Location At The Canyons at Cimarron
Forget adult happy meals. Ice cream AND booze. TAKE MY MONEY NOW!! The Canyons at Cimarron just got a new tenant and it’s a place that will have adults screaming for more ice cream. Locally owned ice cream bar, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, has expanded its business and has...
WinterFest Fun & Parade Returns To Downtown El Paso In November
WinterFest returns for 2022 with all the fun and festivities of the holiday season. Çome November, downtown El Paso will be popping nightly during WinterFest, with plenty to do, see, eat and shop in celebration of the holidays. WinterFest returns this season with holiday cheer featuring ice-skating on the...
8 Texas Bucket List Destinations That Deserve More Love
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before; we've shown what the top 10 destinations are according to the amount of views the videos get on YouTube & the top 5 El Paso locations. This one's different: these are ones that don't have many views on YouTube & in my...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1