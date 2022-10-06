There's been a lot of talent to come out of El Paso & there are songs you probably have heard that perhaps, you might not have known where written BY El Paso musicians. Oh yeah! That classic punk song The Clash made popular in the 70s & countless other artists? Yeah they didn't write it. I Fought the Law was written YEARS ago & El Paso's own Bobby Fuller made it popular in the 60s. It was so popular, the song become #175 in in Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2004.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO