Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Post Register
Barkley's late TD helps Giants edge Packers 27-22 in London
LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut. Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers...
Post Register
Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
Post Register
Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Derrick Henry, Titans win 3rd in row, 21-17 over Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee Titans made a last-minute goal-line stand to beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 Sunday, rolling into their bye week on a three-game winning streak. David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line...
Post Register
Israel Abanikanda runs for 320 yards, 6 TDs in Pitt's win
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A week ago, running back Israel Abanikanda had his arm in a sling and Pittsburgh was at a low point in its season. One week later, Abanikanda returned and enjoyed a game for the ages.
Post Register
Minnesota earns playoff spot with 2-0 victory over Vancouver
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match...
Comments / 0