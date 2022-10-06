ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Barkley's late TD helps Giants edge Packers 27-22 in London

LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut. Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Post Register

Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Post Register

Derrick Henry, Titans win 3rd in row, 21-17 over Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee Titans made a last-minute goal-line stand to beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 Sunday, rolling into their bye week on a three-game winning streak. David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line...
NASHVILLE, TN
Post Register

Minnesota earns playoff spot with 2-0 victory over Vancouver

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy