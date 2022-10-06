Read full article on original website
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon
Arizona’s first sellout crowd in more than seven years went home disappointed on Saturday night, as the Wildcats were thumped 49-22 by No. 12 Oregon. “We we didn’t stop them, we turned it over, and that’s usually a recipe for not winning the game,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said afterward.
kezi.com
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
buildingthedam.com
JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State
While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
Oregon Ducks land much-needed offensive line commitment
The Oregon Ducks have finally registered their first offensive line pledge of the 2023 recruiting cycle. After landing Josh Conerly Jr., the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, to close out the 2022 class, many believed it was a sign that Oregon wouldn't miss a beat in the transition from Mario ...
Pack 'em in: Arizona has sold more than 50K seats for Saturday's game vs. Oregon
Go figure, a man named Fisch wants fans attending Arizona’s showdown with the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks to pack in like sardines. Saturday is expected to be cozier than it has been over the last few years, because Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference on Thursday that the Wildcats have sold more than 50,000 tickets for Saturday night’s game; Arizona Stadium’s capacity is is 50,600.
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
Tucson, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sahuarita High School football team will have a game with Pueblo High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Mica Mountain High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Sutherlin, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Valley High School football team will have a game with Sutherlin High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making Stops In Arizona Soon
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
azpm.org
2022 "Monsoon Madness" names a decisive winner
A winner’s been crowned in this year’s monsoon madness weather forecasting contest. It challenged entrants to predict rainfall during the monsoon by guessing how much moisture would fall on a select group of Southwestern cities, including Tucson. The winner, who went by the online username “Bewilder,” outdistanced second-placed...
focushillsboro.com
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
goeasternoregon.com
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:. West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue. ----
KGUN 9
TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in custody as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Stay...
Family and colleagues of Dr. Thomas Meixner remember his life, contributions
The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was killed yesterday on the University of Arizona campus, has released the following statement.
kezi.com
Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new. Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
247Sports
