Mecklenburg County, NC

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Five Union County deputies settling in to new school officer roles

Union County spent $1 million to make changes to security at the county’s public schools after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this summer. County commissioners approved a $1 million change to the budget, adding five deputies to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) School Resource Officer Division.
UNION COUNTY, NC

