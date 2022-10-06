Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five Union County deputies settling in to new school officer roles
Union County spent $1 million to make changes to security at the county’s public schools after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this summer. County commissioners approved a $1 million change to the budget, adding five deputies to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) School Resource Officer Division.
Comments / 0