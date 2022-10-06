Read full article on original website
Tesla Energy gets new competitor as GM plans energy storage products
Tesla and General Motors’ rivalry may soon extend beyond electric vehicles and advanced driver-assist systems. As per recent reports, GM is moving beyond the automotive industry with plans to offer energy storage and management services to residential and business clients through its new division, GM Energy. This should put GM in even more fierce competition with Tesla.
Honda picks Ohio for $4.4 billion EV Battery Plant
Honda announced today it has chosen Fayette County, Ohio, as the place it will build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution. After announcing a joint venture with LG Energy Solution in April, Honda has officially chosen Fayette County, located in Southwestern Ohio, as the location that will build batteries for the automaker’s future electric vehicles. The site will require a $3.5 billion investment from Honda and LGES, with an overall project cost of $4.4 billion. The plant is expected to create 2,200 jobs.
Stellantis secures battery materials ahead of 2030 electrification goal
Stellantis has announced that they have signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with mining company GME Resources to provide them nickel and cobalt sulfate for EV batteries. Stellantis has an aggressive electrification goal; 100% of European sales and 50% of US sales being electric by 2030. Reuters reports that the company...
Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles approved for tax exemption in China
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released the next batch of electric vehicles eligible for the vehicle purchase tax exemption. The list included the refresh Tesla Model S and Model X. According to the MIIT catalog, the Model S and Model X units eligible for the...
EV startup picks Tesla’s motors over Ford’s for its first EV
EV manufacturer E-Cite, also known as VaporBrands International, Inc., announced today that it would use Tesla electric motors and batteries in its 2023 launch of the EV GT, ditching the Ford parts it used previously. E-Cite said the move to utilize Tesla parts in its vehicles “upgraded” the specifications of its first vehicle, including boosts in horsepower and torque.
Canoo receives another order for their electric delivery vans
Canoo has received an order for over 5000 electric delivery vans from Zeeba, a fleet leasing provider. Canoo was on the edge of bankruptcy earlier this year as they struggled to get their electric van, the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, into production. But they have slowly been able to grow as Walmart, and now Zeeba, have made multi-thousand vehicle orders with the company. But the company isn’t out of the woods yet.
Volkswagen aims to achieve 20-30% automation at its Trinity factory
Tesla is definitely not the only automaker that is looking to achieve more automation at its factories. As per recent reports, German automaker Volkswagen is looking to automate about 20-30% of the production at its upcoming Trinity EV plant, which is expected to produce electric cars. The update was related by the facility’s chief production officer on Tuesday.
StoreDot’s EV battery achieves 1,000 extreme fast charging cycles
StoreDot announced today that its “100in5” EV battery has achieved 1,000 extreme fast charging (XFC) cycles without significant cell degradation in its “production ready EV form factor.”. The “100in5” cell, named for its ability to achieve enough energy to travel 100 miles in just 5 minutes of...
