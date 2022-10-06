Canoo has received an order for over 5000 electric delivery vans from Zeeba, a fleet leasing provider. Canoo was on the edge of bankruptcy earlier this year as they struggled to get their electric van, the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, into production. But they have slowly been able to grow as Walmart, and now Zeeba, have made multi-thousand vehicle orders with the company. But the company isn’t out of the woods yet.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO