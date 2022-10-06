Read full article on original website
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
PepsiCo. confirms it will receive Tesla Semi truck on Dec. 1 at two facilities
PepsiCo. confirmed this morning that it is set to receive the Tesla’s electric Semi truck on December 1 at two of its California facilities. “We can confirm our first electric Tesla Semis Dec. 1, 2022, supporting our Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, CA, + our PepsiCo beverages plant in Sacramento,” the company said in a statement today. “We’re looking forward to this next step in our #PepsiCoPositive journey + will provide more details once we have taken delivery.”
Tesla China sells record 83,135 vehicles from Giga Shanghai in September: CPCA
Tesla China hit another record in September, with the company selling 83,135 wholesale units over the month. The data was released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Prior to September, Tesla China’s best-selling month was in June, when the electric vehicle maker posted wholesale units of 78,906 vehicles. With...
Tesla fills up Shanghai South Port Terminal with vehicles amid Q4 export push
The fourth quarter is only a few weeks in, but Tesla China already seems busy exporting vehicles from Gigafactory Shanghai. This is hinted at in recent drone flyovers of the Shanghai South Port Terminal, which has been filling up with Teslas since the quarter started. Following the release of Tesla’s...
Rivian recalls almost 13,000 vehicles, emphasizes safety as top priority
Rivian is recalling around 13,000 vehicles after discovering a minor structural defect, Bloomberg reported. In a letter to customers, CEO RJ Scaringe said that the recall was because a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued. Although the issue has only been discovered in seven vehicles, the automaker is recalling 13,000 vehicles “out of an abundance of caution.”
IDRA finishes 9,000-ton Giga Press; Tesla expecting it any day now
IDRA Group announced that it has finished building and testing the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to build Tesla’s Cybertruck. In May, IDRA shared a video detailing the assembly of the massive machine. The company said that it is the first to build these large machines designed...
Polestar hits 30k unit production in 2022 after strong Q3, reaffirms 50k delivery goal
Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY) announced this morning that it delivered 9,215 vehicles in Q3, bringing its total for 2022 thus far to 30,400 units. The Swedish automaker reaffirmed its goal to produce and deliver 50,000 cars for the year, confidently committing to nearly 20,000 units in Q4 alone. “We needed to...
Caterpillar unveils EVs coming to the construction site
Caterpillar has unveiled four new “electric machine prototypes” they will be showing later this month in Munich, Germany. Construction sites are dominated by diesel-powered machinery; excavators, front-end loaders, trucks, you name it. The company that has long dominated the heavy industry space, Caterpillar, is looking to electrify its offerings. Caterpillar’s four electric machines will be shown at an exhibition in Munich, Germany, later this month.
Rivian to Q3 2022 financial results on November 9
On November 9 at 5:00 p.m. ET after market close, Rivian plans to release its Q3 2022 financial results. The EV automaker will also hold an audio webcast on the same day to discuss its performance in the third quarter and outlook for the business. Rivian produced and delivered a...
Ford pauses Mustang Mach-E ‘Select’ trim orders due to demand
Ford’s website no longer lists the base Ford Mustang Mach-E’ Select’ trim on its configurator following high demand for the electric SUV. For those looking to purchase a Ford Mustang Mach-E, you may be disappointed to learn that the base model trim is no longer available for order. Following higher-than-expected demand for the electric Mustang, Ford has paused orders for the base model trim. Going to the Ford website now only lists three trim options for the electric SUV; “Premium,” “California Route 1”, and “GT.”
Next Ford EV could look a lot like a current gas model
Ford Vice President of EV programs Darren Palmer, has stated that the brand’s next EV is an “Explorer-type vehicle.”. According to comments given to Carsguide, Ford’s next EV will look a lot like the Ford Explorer, according to VP Darren Palmer. This will likely fill the three-row-SUV-sized hole in the Ford EV lineup. But how will it differentiate itself? And when will it be available to consumers?
Nissan Ariya 87kWh range test
The Nissan Ariya has been taken on Bjorn Nyland’s notorious 1000-kilometer range test. Bjørn Nyland has taken countless vehicles on his 1000-kilometer (621-mile) range test throughout Norway, but his most recent video showed him testing the Nissan Ariya with the 87kWh battery. The vehicle beat its 63kWh variant by 15 minutes but still lagged behind the leader of Bjorn’s testing, the Tesla Model X.
Tesla is helping Hawaii ditch coal power
Hawaii has been able to cease coal power generation after installing a Tesla Megapack on Oahu Island. The state of Hawaii has, up until recently, relied on renewable energy generation to replace its aging fossil fuel power plants. But now the Hawaiian energy utility, Hawaiian Electric, and Elon Musk have announced that a Tesla Megapack energy storage system has been constructed to allow the island state to halt coal power generation ultimately.
