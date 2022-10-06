The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO