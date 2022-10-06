ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Students explore and discover academic paths at 20th annual Majors Fair

Ohio University students took advantage of the opportunity to explore their OHIO academic options at the annual Majors Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Baker University Center Ballroom. Though the annual Majors Fair went virtual during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event marked its 20th anniversary this year.
ATHENS, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
ohio.edu

Nominations for Outstanding Administrator Award being accepted through Oct. 21

Any member of the Ohio University community can now nominate an OHIO administrator for the Outstanding Administrator Award, given each year to three administrators for their outstanding contributions to Ohio University. . The nomination form can be submitted online and takes fewer than 15 minutes to complete. A selection committee comprised...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues: Use strong passwords

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues, the Office of Information Technology (OIT) would like to encourage all OHIO faculty, staff, and students to use strong passwords. Passwords are a line of defense between your data and the outside world. Much like locking your door before leaving home, a strong password is vital for keeping your sensitive and personal data out of the hands of bad actors and cybercriminals.
ATHENS, OH
unusualplaces.org

Decide if Mothman is Fact or Fiction in Point Pleasant, West Virginia

On a chilly November night in 1966, two couples were driving towards a World War II munitions plant that West Virginia locals referred to as the TNT area. Both couples spotted a frightful winged creature with eyes that flashed red when exposed to light. The couples claimed that a large, menacing creature with a sizable wingspan followed their car as they sped away from the TNT area.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Wooly Weather

PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Inmate found hanging at RCI in Ross Co.

According to dispatchers, it was unknown at this time if the inmate was breathing. The individual was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Stay with the Guardian for the latest on this developing story!. If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, there is help! Call the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

