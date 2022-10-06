Read full article on original website
Related
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday, October 6, trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University with the issue...
Indiana Voter Registration Ends October 11, Early Voting Begins October 12
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’
Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far
Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois’ borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
Opponents, backers debate the measure’s warrants. Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a...
Comptroller’s Race: Mendoza touts state’s fiscal progress; Teresi focuses on recent corruption
Voters to decide who should be state’s chief fiscal officer. When former Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly spent more than two years at an impasse in negotiating a state budget from mid-2015 into 2017, the office of Illinois comptroller was thrust onto center stage. As the...
Governor Forum: Pritzker considering SAFE-T Act changes; Bailey urges full repeal
Associated Press Media Editors host governor candidates in broad-ranging discussion. Gov. JB Pritzker is considering changes to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform to clarify provisions related to the end of cash bail in Illinois, while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, continues to push for a full repeal.
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of those who used Google...
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about their post-election plans. “The concerning...
Illinois takes Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
AG Raoul joins Nevada in seeking order for federal recognition. Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday, September 28, in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits. “The suit is...
MRVAN DESERVES OUR SUPPORT
There is only one candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot this year who has taken action to support your right to vote, and that candidate is our Democratic member of Congress Frank J. Mrvan. Elections matter. And your ability to vote is a right that cannot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that ends cash bail, making Illinois the first state to do so.
MWRD leads the charge to provide aid for Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi
The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) is responding to two communities’ water crises caused by torrential rainfall and damaged water infrastructure in Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi. At this time the MWRD Credit Union has opened two special accounts to receive donations from MWRD staff and the public to raise “funds for bottled water” to send to Jackson, Mississippi and Dixmoor, Illinois. The special accounts will remain open through September 30, 2022. No donation is too small or too great.
State to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
Low unemployment has allowed for payment from trust fund balance, Pritzker says. Gov. JB Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday, September 27, to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into...
Attorney General Raoul fights for Commonwealth Edison to pay customers larger refunds
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with the city of Chicago and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), filed an application for rehearing requesting the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) revisit its Aug. 17 decision ordering Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) to refund $38 million to customers. Raoul, the city of Chicago and CUB argued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
‘Enough is Enough’
It’s not politics as usual. Haneefah Khaaliq, a former school teacher and lawyer, began her campaign for U.S. Senate in Indiana in 2020. After venturing out to collect 4,500 signatures as required by the State of Indiana to remain on the primary ballot, Khaaliq’s signature collection was challenged by the close friend of a primary opponent. In Indiana, if a candidate’s signatures aren’t challenged, candidates are presumed safe and allowed to run.
Despite Biden saying ‘pandemic is over,’ Pritzker reissues executive orders
While the President of the United States says the pandemic is over, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his COVID-19 executive orders, though they continue to unwind. President Joe Biden was recently asked by “60 Minutes” if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, given the first Detroit Auto Show is happening after three years.
Indiana AG urges proactive steps to secure social media, phone upon death
Securing social media accounts and cell phone data after the death of a loved one can be simplified with some planning, according to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita is advising citizens throughout the state to set up a legacy contact to ensure accounts are secure and accessible to...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0