Illinois State

The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana Voter Registration Ends October 11, Early Voting Begins October 12

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’

Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far

Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois’ borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Person
Darren Bailey
The Crusader Newspaper

MRVAN DESERVES OUR SUPPORT

There is only one candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot this year who has taken action to support your right to vote, and that candidate is our Democratic member of Congress Frank J. Mrvan. Elections matter. And your ability to vote is a right that cannot...
INDIANA STATE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#Debate Tonight#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic
The Crusader Newspaper

MWRD leads the charge to provide aid for Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) is responding to two communities’ water crises caused by torrential rainfall and damaged water infrastructure in Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi. At this time the MWRD Credit Union has opened two special accounts to receive donations from MWRD staff and the public to raise “funds for bottled water” to send to Jackson, Mississippi and Dixmoor, Illinois. The special accounts will remain open through September 30, 2022. No donation is too small or too great.
DIXMOOR, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Enough is Enough’

It’s not politics as usual. Haneefah Khaaliq, a former school teacher and lawyer, began her campaign for U.S. Senate in Indiana in 2020. After venturing out to collect 4,500 signatures as required by the State of Indiana to remain on the primary ballot, Khaaliq’s signature collection was challenged by the close friend of a primary opponent. In Indiana, if a candidate’s signatures aren’t challenged, candidates are presumed safe and allowed to run.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

