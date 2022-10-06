Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Killeen Police investigate 16th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy. On Sunday, Killeen Police Officers responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive, around 6:10 A.M. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from...
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Central Texas suspect arrested after joint efforts uncover meth trafficking ring
TEXAS, USA — A suspected meth trafficking ring was ousted thanks to a joint investigation between Bosque and Hill County, according to the Bosque County Sherrif's Facebook page. After finding out that a suspect lived in Hill County, Bosque police reached out to the police department, according to the...
KWTX
San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
KWTX
Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
Wrong-way driver results in fatal crash, victim identified: Killeen police
Around 6:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road on reports of a crash.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
brownwoodnews.com
Five Sentences Handed Out In 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth, pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to ten(10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Delia Perez,...
KWTX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
Harker Heights police: Suspect involved in fatal shooting issued $1M bond
A Central Texas man is being held on a $1M bond after allegedly fatally shooting another man, police said.
KWTX
Belton police warning of email scam seeking money to pay off fake citation
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton police department is warning the public of an email scam that makes you think you have a ticket to pay off. In a Facebook post, the department asks that if you do receive an email like this, that you should not click the links.
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
KWTX
Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
Suspect in McGregor shooting that left 5 dead is paralyzed: Sources
25 News has learned the suspect in the McGregor shooting that left five dead is paralyzed, according to sources close to the investigation.
KWTX
Man shot dead during fight in Harker Heights parking lot; alleged gunman in custody
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A violent confrontation in the parking lot of a business late Wednesday night resulted in a deadly shooting and the arrest of Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, on a warrant charging murder for the killing of Allen Lee Jones, 35. Harker Heights Police Department Officers...
Temple police: 2 armed robbery suspects on the run, location unknown
Police said two suspects branished a handgun, took cash and then fled the scene.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
