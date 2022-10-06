Read full article on original website
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
RPSO Searching for Theft Suspects
Rapides Parish, La - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened on August 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road. According to the report, a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with a modified bumper, aluminum rims and a white top pulled...
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
Assault leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
Notice of Death – October 8, 2022
Service: A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Services: After a private service, Ms. Duhon will be buried in Bethlehem Cemetery. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
Sabine Parish Residents Sentenced for Drug Charges
On September 27, 2022, Elena Elizabeth Rivers, 30 and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Thomas was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Rivers was sentenced to 10...
Man stopped with blue light on truck
A Ruston man stopped for an improper blue light on his vehicle was charged with resisting and battering sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly defied efforts to arrest and book him into the detention center. Jeremy Caldwell, 35, was stopped on the South Service Road at Tech Drive about 2:30...
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 28, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The appellate court ordered a new trial. Ryan Jimmerson, 30, was accused of raping his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter...
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years for Distribution of Methamphetamine After He was Caught During Operation “Pick Your Battles”
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years for Distribution of Methamphetamine After He was Caught During Operation “Pick Your Battles”. Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of a Many, Louisiana man in federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, Louisiana to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Medlock was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to the charge on May 16, 2022.
Obit: John Oswald Colson
John Oswald Colson, age 84, was called home on October 5, 2022 in Natchitoches, LA. In his. early years he traveled between Natchitoches, Chicago and Los Angeles, eventually marrying. the love of his life, his late wife Janet Ravare Colson. Together, they made enormous strides in. the promotion and preservation of the Creole culture.
Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches
There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches, Louisiana took her first breath in heaven on October 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe, Louisiana to Nena and Arvel McQuillin on January 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
