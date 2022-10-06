ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Oppenheim and new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk party in NYC until 2 a.m.

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

They’ve taken their love bicoastal.

“Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim and his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk , looked “in love” as they partied into the wee hours of Wednesday morning in New York City, an insider exclusively tells Page Six.

The hot new couple started off their Big Apple adventures with a date night at Cathedrále in the Moxy East Village where they enjoyed several dishes including a black truffle fettuccine, filet mignon, Faroe Island salmon and the salsa Verde.

For drinks, we hear they sipped on an array of libations including red wine, Aperol Spritz, Casamigos Blanco and Grey Goose with soda.

After their booze-filled dinner, the pair made their way over to celebrity mainstay Little Sister Lounge where they were joined by a group of friends.

“Jason and Marie-Lou were very professional,” our source tells us, adding that they “kept PDA to a minimum though it was obvious they were together and in love.”

They made their red carpet debut in August.
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

We’re told the duo enjoyed wine and martinis and didn’t exit the club until 2 a.m.

The Oppenheim Group co-founder, 45, was first spotted with Nurk , 25, while enjoying a PDA-filled romantic getaway in Mykonos, Greece in July.

And it wasn’t long before the real estate boss took things public. Oppenheim and Nurk made their red carpet debut the next month.

As they walked the caret, Oppenheim also hinted that Nurk would be making an appearance on the Netflix series.

The pair haven’t seemed to be hiding their affection with Oppenheim being spotted grabbing Nurk’s butt in broad daylight during a lunch date at West Hollywood eatery Zinqué in August.

Oppenheim’s romance with Nurk comes after his breakup with co-star Chrishell Stause in December 2021.

They first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted in Mykonos, Greece in July.
BACKGRID

The pair, who were not able to agree on having kids, called it quits after seven months of dating.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” Oppenheim said in a statement posted on Instagram at the time.

Our source says they are obviously “in love.”
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutters

He added, “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

The two, however, seem to remain friends as Oppenheim threw her a surprise 41st birthday party in July.

Oppenheim previously dated Chrishell Stause.
Getty Images for The Hollywood R

Stause, for her part, has also found love after calling things off with her boss. The “All My Children” alum is currently dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip .

While Stauss shut down engagement rumors, she did admit that she wants to start a family with G Flip .

Stause was previously married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021.

