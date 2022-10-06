Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror
Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Collider
How 'Andor's Pacing Benefits the Story and the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Last week's episode of Andor didn't see a lot of action. The fifth of the first season, "The Axe Forgets," had many plot lines taking place on different planets across the galaxy, and everything happened slowly, almost as if waiting for something. In a way, the waiting game was real, as the stage was being set for the sixth episode in which main character Cassian (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha's (Faye Marsay) group of Rebels are likely to carry out their attack against the Imperial garrison in Aldhani. While there have been complaints about the series being too slow, it does make sense for the overall narrative for the fifth episode to be like this.
Collider
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Italian Dubbed Trailer Makes Chris Pratt's Accent Sound Even Worse by Comparison
Illumination and Universal Pictures' highly anticipated animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings an entire beloved world to the big screen in 2023. During this year's New York Comic-Con, the first teaser trailer was shared with attendees before being released online. While the animation is gorgeous, and the enormity of Super Mario Bros.'s reach looks promising, there's still something that just isn't quite reaching its full potential. Following the NYCC release, an official Italian dubbed trailer began to circulate that helped put our finger on it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Hellraiser’: What Does Each Shape of the Lament Configuration Puzzle Box Means?
The following piece contains spoilers for the 2022 Hellraiser. Continue at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser brings Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) back to torment a new cast of characters who get involved with the Lament Configuration Box. The mysterious puzzle opens rifts to a hellish dimension known as The Labyrinth, sucking human sacrifices to be tortured by the Cenobites, disfigured human-like creatures who are incapable of distinguishing pleasure and pain. At first glance, the Hellraiser reboot sticks close to the main elements created by Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart and his beloved 1987 film adaptation. However, the reboot also brings something new to the table, as it reimagines the rules that bind Cenobites to the service of humans and expands the functionality of the Lament Configuration Box, giving five new shapes to the bloody puzzle.
Collider
Gael García Bernal on ‘Werewolf by Night’ and Why He Loves Playing a Monster
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes premieres of plenty of new spooky films — and this year, Marvel’s getting in on the deal. In addition to a handful of other seasonal Disney+ premieres, the superhero mega-studio is premiering Werewolf by Night, a new, hour-long special dedicated to one of comics’ scariest creatures of the night.
Collider
'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Delivers a Career-Best Performance
As one character states to Mila Kunis’ Ani at one point in Luckiest Girl Alive, “an approximation of honesty doesn’t make the cut.” It’s true. Sometimes you can only get your point across if you’re bold in how you tell your story. Throughout its entire runtime, the Netflix movie takes this statement and runs with it, and surprises you at every turn making creative decisions. True, they’re not always decisions that make for a comfortable watch, but its ruthless drive to go where it needs to go is one of this movie's strongest qualities.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'The Midnight Club' Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series The Midnight Club. Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club is finally available on Netflix, bringing another chilling horror tale from the horror master who created The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. However, while Flanagan’s previous Netflix series were self-contained miniseries, The Midnight Club actually leaves many unsolved questions behind, teasing a second season. We don’t know yet if the series will be renewed or not, but now that The Midnight Club is available, it is time to discuss every plot thread left hanging after the finale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
How To Watch 'TÁR' Starring Cate Blanchett
When TÁR first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, it became clear that this would be one of the biggest contenders in this awards season. Following a conductor who becomes the first female chief conductor at a major orchestra, the film delves into the deep psychological traumas that come from the artistic process and unwavering dedication. Not only are critics enamored with the film, but it has pleased festival judges as well. At Venice, Cate Blanchett won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her titular lead role and seems well on her way to another Oscar nomination and possible win. For anybody who can’t wait to see Blanchett’s most daring performance since Blue Jasmine, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new Oscar contender.
Collider
‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser. The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.
Collider
'Hellraiser' Ending Explained: Regret Is The Cruelest of Tortures
The following contains spoilers for the 2022 version of Hellraiser. Proceed at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser is finally available on Hulu, bringing horror fans a reimagining of Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart. While the story completely deviates from the book and Barker’s faithful 1987’s film adaptation, Hulu’s Hellraiser still keeps all the elements that helped the franchise to become so iconic, that means the Hell Priest (Jamie Clayton) and the Cenobites, and a cursed puzzle box capable of opening interdimensional rifts to Hell. The Hellraiser reboot also updates the original mythology, introducing new kinds of puzzles and rewards for the people who summon the Cenobites. Of course, with so many new elements playing a central role in the reboot’s plot, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But no need to call for some dubious supernatural help, as we are here to explain the ending of Hellraiser and tell you everything that happened during that gory final conflict.
Collider
'Prince of Darkness' Is John Carpenter at His Most Apocalyptic
One of the most tragic facts about cinema is that John Carpenter is only being recognized as one of horror’s greatest directors decades after he should have been. While his title as the master of horror is now undisputed, there was a time when his films were largely derided by critics, only being re-evaluated following successful runs on home video and the midnight circuit. The Thing is the most infamous example, a film that is now considered a landmark of the genre but was initially met with a level of vitriol that is almost unimaginable (with terms like “instant junk” and the “quintessential moron movie” being thrown around like confetti). Quite why the film received such a backlash remains unclear (competition from E.T. and Blade Runner that both released in the same window being two reasons), but its subsequent acclaim has led to most of its early critics falling mysteriously silent. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for another of his films based around the inscrutable world of cosmic horror, one that explores many of the same concepts as The Thing while pushing them in new and (whisper it) better directions — none other than his 1987 supernatural masterpiece, Prince of Darkness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 8 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8.A lot happened in She-Hulk's eighth episode — most notably, the highly-anticipated return of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Titled “Ribbit and Rip It,” the episode introduces us to Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), a low-level "superhero" who is injured due to a malfunction in his supersuit. This leads to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) helping Leap-Frog, Eugene, file a lawsuit against the manufacturer. This presents a major conflict of interest for Jen, as the manufacturer happens to be Jen’s super-tailor Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) — and with Luke on the opposing side, he is going to need his own council. Enter Matt Murdock.
Collider
All 'The Midnight Club' Stories, Ranked, from Boring to Bone-Chilling
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club. Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminal patients of Brightcliffe, a hospice dedicated to young adults. The series follows the group as they come to terms with their unfair situation and learn how to embrace death as a way to enjoy the little life that’s left on them. One of the main tools these young people use for dealing with the hardships of life is horror stories, tales they share in the library when the clock rings at midnight. That’s where the series name comes from, as the members of the Midnight Club take turns to scare their friends and share horror stories closely related to their personal experiences with death and sickness.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Michaela Coel Says Aneka's Sexuality Sold Her On the Role
Michaela Coel has revealed her upcoming role will be the latest queer character to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has been discussing the importance of taking on that responsibility. Coel is joining the blockbuster superhero franchise at an auspicious time whilst in the midst of a career high following...
Collider
'The Peripheral' Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Fights to Survive in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Series
Prime Video recently unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral at New York Comic Con. The show stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young woman in 2032 who travels to 2099 by entering virtual simulations or "Sims" for quick cash to help pay for her dying mother's medical bills.
Collider
Who is Getting Recast (Again) on 'House of the Dragon'?
With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.
Collider
How Does 'Werewolf By Night' Connect to the MCU?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At first glance, the new Marvel Halloween Special Werewolf by Night seems to have little to no connections to the MCU as a whole. Of course, Kevin Feige has gone back to his usual press quote about how important this will be to the future of the MCU, but he says that about almost every new project that comes out. Michael Giacchino, making his directorial debut with this special after spending years composing music for Marvel and other major franchises, has said that he has ideas of how it connects to the larger universe. But ultimately, as it stands in this special, the connections don’t really matter, at least not yet. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Giacchino would elaborate that they thought of this special operating like an episode of The Twilight Zone. This meaning that the whole special is just standalone and should function without any knowledge of previous entries in a franchise.
Comments / 0