One of the most tragic facts about cinema is that John Carpenter is only being recognized as one of horror’s greatest directors decades after he should have been. While his title as the master of horror is now undisputed, there was a time when his films were largely derided by critics, only being re-evaluated following successful runs on home video and the midnight circuit. The Thing is the most infamous example, a film that is now considered a landmark of the genre but was initially met with a level of vitriol that is almost unimaginable (with terms like “instant junk” and the “quintessential moron movie” being thrown around like confetti). Quite why the film received such a backlash remains unclear (competition from E.T. and Blade Runner that both released in the same window being two reasons), but its subsequent acclaim has led to most of its early critics falling mysteriously silent. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for another of his films based around the inscrutable world of cosmic horror, one that explores many of the same concepts as The Thing while pushing them in new and (whisper it) better directions — none other than his 1987 supernatural masterpiece, Prince of Darkness.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO